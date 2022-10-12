Lavel Davis Jr. Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

Virginia junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. has been named to the watch list for college football's 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award as released by the College Sports Communicators, the Associated Press, and the Fiesta Bowl Organization on Wednesday.

Davis was one of 61 players named to the watch list, which "recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances." After missing all of last season with a torn ACL, Davis has recorded 14 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. He is currently ranked 2nd in the ACC and 9th in the nation with an average of 20.9 yards per reception.

Davis is one of 12 wide receivers on the watch list for the award and one on eight players from the Atlantic Coast Conference to make the list. Click here to see the full 61-player watch list for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award.

As chosen by a panel of writers, editors, and sports information directors at the end of the season, three college football student-athletes will be honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

The 2021 recipients of the Comeback Player of the Year Award were Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Florida State's McKenzie Milton, and Kentucky's J.J. Weaver.

