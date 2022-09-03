Live Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Richmond Spiders | College Football

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Richmond Spiders football game on Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

This article will be updated after each drive.

First Quarter

Virginia sends out Aaron Faumui, Perris Jones, Nick Jackson, and Brennan Armstrong for the coin toss. UVA wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second half.

Richmond Drive - 15:00 1Q

The first pass from Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski sails over the head of his intended target. The Spiders go up-tempo on their first drive and run the ball up the gut for a short gain by Aaron Dykes. On third and 8, Udinski tries to scramble for the yardage himself, but he is stopped short by James Jackson and Virginia forces a Richmond three-and-out on the first drive.

Virginia Drive - 13:30 1Q

Virginia goes play action on its first play and Armstrong finds Dontayvion Wicks, who makes a sliding catch for a first down and pickup of 13 yards. Armstrong goes to Wicks again on the next play for a short gain. Perris Jones gets the handoff and tries to get to the right edge but he is stopped after no gain. On 3rd and 5, Armstrong scrambles but is forced out of bounds four yards shy of the marker. On comes the punting unit. Daniel Sparks' punt bounces inside the five but goes into the end zone before Nick Jackson can get to it.

Richmond Drive - 11:07 1Q

Udinski throws to Jasiah Williams on the sideline and Antonio Clary makes the tackle after Williams gains five yards. Darrius Bratton and Aaron Faumui sack Udinski on second down to set up third and long. Udinski makes a great throw to Jasiah Williams on the sideline to convert on third down. Continuing to work quickly, Udinski throws three-straight short passes to move the chains again. Jakob Herres is left open and Udinski finds him for another first down. Then, Aaron Dykes finds a hole and bolts up the middle for a gain of 20 yards to get the Spiders into the red zone. Savon Smith runs for 9 yards to set up first and goal and then Richmond goes right back to him on the next play and he runs untouched into the end-zone for an eight-yard touchdown.

What seemed like another three-and-out at the start of the drive turned into a brilliant scoring drive for Richmond as Udinski was extremely effective on short passes to his receivers. The up-tempo offense seemed to wear the UVA defense down quite a bit by the time the ball reached the red zone.

Scoring drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 4:40

Richmond 7, Virginia 0

Virginia Drive - 6:22 1Q

John Paul Flores is whistled for a false start before the first play. Armstrong finds Wicks for a 10-yard gain and Richmond is flagged for a face mask to move the ball to the UVA 44-yard line.

And Lavel Davis Jr. is back, ladies and gentleman.

Brennan Armstrong throws up the middle to Lavel Davis Jr., who breaks a tackle and takes it 56 yards for his first touchdown since the 2020 season and the first TD of the Tony Elliott era. Welcome back Lavel.

Scoring drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, 0:31

Richmond 7, Virginia 7

Richmond Drive - 5:56 1Q

After the quick scoring drive for the Cavaliers, the UVA defense returns to the field. Richmond's Savon Smith takes the handoff up the middle for a gain of 17 yards. The Spiders go back to Smith on the next two plays and UVA defends him better, tackling Smith after gains of 4 yards and 0 yards to set up 3rd and 6. Udinski looks to go deep to Jakob Herres, but he was well defended by Antonio Clary and the ball goes out of bounds. After a shaky second possession, the Virginia defense gets a big stop and forces the punt.

