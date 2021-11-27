Live Updates: Virginia Football vs. Virginia Tech

Live analysis and score updates for the 103rd edition of the Commonwealth Clash between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

Virginia Tech won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball.

First Quarter

Virginia Tech Drive - 15:00 1Q

Virginia Tech runs six plays on its first drive, all of which were running plays. The first two result in first downs on Raheem Blackshear and Braxton Burmeister runs. The Virginia defense comes up with a huge stop as Nick Grant and Nick Jackson team up to bring Connor Blumrick down short of the first down and Virginia Tech is forced to punt.

Virginia Drive - 10:30 1Q

Armstrong throws to Dontayvion Wicks for a 27-yard gain, but Bobby Haskins is called for a personal foul which sets UVA back 15 yards. Armstrong goes right back to Wicks for a gain of nine yards on the left sideline and then Jelani Woods catches a pass for a first down. Armstrong throws to Malachi Fields, who breaks a tackle and runs for 18 yards and another UVA first down. Keytaon Thompson hauls in a reception to set up first and goal. Billy Kemp scores a nine-yard touchdown, but it is waived off for a holding penalty on Wayne Taulapapa. Three plays later, Armstrong passes to Jelani Woods who runs into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. Tech's Dorian Strong had a chance to make a hit at the goal line, but elected to get out of the way of the Woods train.

Virginia 7, Virginia Tech 0 | 6:20 1Q

Virginia Tech Drive - 6:20 1Q

Braxton Burmeister goes to the air for the first time today and completes the pass to Da'Wain Lofton for a first down. On the next play, Burmeister burns the UVA secondary with a long ball to Tayvion Robinson for a 61-yard touchdown.

Virginia 7, Virginia Tech 7 | 5:12 1Q

Virginia Drive - 5:12 1Q

Virginia Tech jumps offsides and Armstrong takes the deep shot on the free play to Ra'Shaun Henry, who makes a leaping catch on the right sideline but he is called out of bounds. Play was reviewed and confirmed. Back-to-back runs by Mike Hollins moves the chains for Virginia. Armstrong throws a 19-yard completion to Dontayvion Wicks, who takes a hit and is upended, but immediately pops up and signals for the first down. With the reception, Wicks breaks Herman Moore's record for single-season receiving yards at Virginia. Armstrong eludes multiple tacklers and scrambles for a first down at the VT 4-yard line. Two plays later, Armstrong keeps again and punches it in for a touchdown to regain the lead.

Virginia 14, Virginia Tech 7 | 0:54 1Q

Virginia Tech Drive - 0:54 1Q

Braxton Burmeister breaks loose for a 71-yard run before being chased out of bounds by Darrius Bratton at the UVA 3-yard line. That play ends the first quarter and the Cavaliers still hold a 7 point lead, but the Hokies are knocking at the door.