Louisville QB Malik Cunningham OUT vs. Virginia Due to Concussion

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville will be without star quarterback Malik Cunningham against Virginia on Saturday

The Louisville Cardinals will be without star quarterback Malik Cunningham for Saturday's game against the Virginia Cavaliers. Cunningham has been ruled out due to concussion symptoms after taking multiple hits to the head last week against Boston College and reportedly did not make the trip with the Cardinals to Charlottesville this weekend. 

This breaks a streak of 40-consecutive starts for Cunningham, a Louisville program record. The Cardinals will go with Brock Domann as the starting quarterback against UVA. In two games played this season, Domann is 6/16 for 92 yards and an interception. 

Kickoff between Virginia and Louisville is set for 12pm on Saturday at Scott Stadium and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. 

