Mike Hollins in 'Fair' Condition, Takes Steps After Two Successful Surgeries

Just a few days after suffering severe injuries from a gunshot wound, Mike Hollins was able to walk at the hospital on Thursday, according to Hollins' family.

The UVA running back was originally brought to the emergency room at the UVA University Hospital on Sunday night in critical condition after getting shot in the back. Hollins underwent emergency surgery on Sunday night and then had additional surgery on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the UVA medical center said that Hollins' condition had been upgraded to "fair".

Hollins and four other UVA students were shot on a bus near Culbreth Theater as they were returning from a class field trip in Washington, D.C. Two of the victims - Virginia wide receiver Devin Chandler and linebacker D'Sean Perry died at the scene - while wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. died at the hospital. The other victim, Marlee Morgan, is reportedly in good condition and was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The alleged shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former UVA football player. Jones walked on to the Virginia football team in 2018, but did not appear in any games and spent just one semester on the roster before leaving the team. Reports have emerged stating that Jones was specifically targeting members of the UVA football team on the bus, but as of this moment, a connection between Jones and the victims, who were not on the team or even at the school at the time Jones was on the roster, has yet to be established. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of malicious wounding, and some additional gun-related charges. He is currently being held without bail in a Charlottesville jail.

On Wednesday, the family of Mike Hollins released the following statement after Mike Hollins completed his second surgery.

According to a report from ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Thursday, Hollins had initially exited the bus when the shooting started, but he then returned to the bus to try to help others get off when he encountered Jones. Hollins turned to run and Jones shot him in the back. Read the full ESPN story on Mike Hollins here.

Hollins is scheduled to graduate from the University of Virginia in December.