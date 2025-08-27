Predicting The Score Of Every ACC Football Game in Week One
Ahead of week one of the College Football season, here are our predictions for every ACC game. With a boatload of Power 4 matchups headlined by Georgia Tech vs. Colorado, Clemson vs. LSU, and FSU vs. Alabama, we provide our prediction for every game, along with a score prediction. In addition, a couple of these games will have massive implications down the line for the college football playoff bracket in terms of proving that the ACC is a capable conference.
Thursday
East Carolina at NC State
Score Prediction: NC State wins 31-10
Elon at Duke
Score Prediction: Duke wins 41-3
Friday
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest
Score Prediction: Wake Forest wins 31-3
Georgia Tech at Colorado
Score Prediction: Georgia Tech wins 20-13
Explanation: Georgia Tech returns a ton of talent, led by quarterback Haynes King, and should have no problem against a Colorado team that will be searching for its identity after losing Travis Hunter, Sheduer Sanders, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn, and Shilo Sanders.
Saturday
Syracuse vs. Tennessee
Score Prediction: No. 24 Tennessee wins 34-17
Explanation: Syracuse's offense entered significant changes this offseason with the losses of quarterback Kyle McCord and star wideout Trebor Peña. Although Tennessee also has a new quarterback in spring transfer Joey Aguilar, the Volunteers' talent should overpower any chance of the Orange stealing a win in Atlanta.
Duquesne at Pittsburgh
Score Prediction: Pittsburgh wins 49-7
Fordham at Boston College
Score Prediction: Boston College wins 35-10
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville
Score Prediction: Louisville wins 55-13
No. 8 Alabama at Florida State
Score Prediction: Alabama wins 38-17
Explanation: Mike Norvell's Florida State has a lot to prove after an abysmal 2-10 record in 2024, although starting off the season against one of the best teams in the land, who will be looking to make a statement, is not ideal for the Seminoles. FSU brought in a ton of transfers to address its deficiencies from last year, but the roster is still nowhere close to matching up with the Crimson Tide.
Coastal Carolina at Virginia
Score Prediction: Virginia wins 35-13
Explanation: Virginia's talent outlasts the Chanticleers, who will be in an adjustment phase as they debut a new offensive and defensive coordinator. Expect the Hoos to handle business highlighted by a strong ground game led by NC Central transfer J'Mari Taylor.
No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson
Score Prediction: Clemson wins 35-27
Explanation: Arguably, the best performance of Cade Klubnik's career came at the end of last season in the College Football Playoff against Texas. He builds on that momentum and leads an offense that returns its three top pass catchers and a ton of its offensive line. Expect an offensive shootout that sees Clemson win in its Death Valley.
East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU
Score Prediction: SMU wins 48-0
Cal at Oregon State
Score Prediction: Oregon State wins 24-14
Sunday
Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina
Score Prediction: South Carolina wins 28-17
Explanation: LaNorris Sellers talent at the quarterback position will prove too much for the Virginia Tech defense, giving South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer a win over his father's former squad.
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami
Score Prediction: Notre Dame wins 28-21
Explanation: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love overpowers the Miami defense, allowing the Fighting Irish to steal a win past a Carson Beck-led Miami team.
Monday
TCU at North Carolina
Score Prediction: TCU wins 20-17
Explanation: Bill Belichick has yet to name a starting quarterback ahead of the Tar Heels' season opener. Although it may be a bit of trickery from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, a TCU team led by returning quarterback Josh Hoover has the talent to spoil Belichick's UNC debut as his transfer-filled team struggles to adjust in the early stages of the year. The Horned Frogs posted a 4-2 record on the road in 2024 and will roll that identity into Chapel Hill on Monday night.
ACC record: 10-6