ACC Football Week 1: Preview and Scoreboard

The wait is finally over and college football season is officially upon us. Over the next five days, all fourteen ACC football teams will begin their 2021 seasons. Read on for a brief preview of each of the 13 ACC games taking place this weekend and make sure to come back to this page for updates on all the action from around the conference.

Thursday, 7:30pm: South Florida at NC State (ACC Network)

Preview: NC State is coming off an 8-4 season in which the Wolf Pack won four games in a row to end the regular season, before dropping a close 23-21 bowl game against Kentucky. South Florida went 1-8 last season and had the worst defense in the AAC. NC State will be led by returning quarterback Devin Leary and running back Zonovan Knight, who scored ten touchdowns in 2020. The Wolf Pack have won seven of their last eight season openers and are a huge favorite to begin their season in the win column at home against South Florida on Thursday night.

Prediction: South Florida 14, NC State 45

Friday, 6pm: No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ESPN)

Preview: As the only two teams in the league who are playing a conference opponent to begin the season, the Hokies and the Tar Heels have a unique opportunity to take a very early lead in the conference standings. But this game is even more meaningful for both teams than its consequence for the ACC Coastal race. North Carolina believes it has a shot to knock Clemson off of its ACC throne this year, but the Tar Heels face a tall task of playing their first game of the season at Lane Stadium and will have to be sharp early on playing in one of the toughest road environments in college football. Virginia Tech, on the other hand, is seeking to win a home game against an opponent ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2009.

Prediction: North Carolina 34, Virginia Tech 24

Friday, 7pm: Duke at Charlotte (CBSSN)

Preview: Duke and Charlotte face off for the second year in a row. When the two teams met in Durham in 2020, the Blue Devils prevailed 53-19 in one of only two victories for Duke in 2020. Charlotte turned in a record of 2-4 in a 2020 season in which the 49ers had six games postponed or canceled. In his 14th season as Duke’s head coach, David Cutcliffe is looking for a vast improvement on last year’s 2-9 record. A convincing win at Charlotte is exactly what the Blue Devils need to begin their season on the right foot.

Prediction: Duke 28, Charlotte 17

Friday, 7pm: Old Dominion at Wake Forest (ACC Network)

Preview: The Monarchs and Demon Deacons were supposed to meet in Norfolk for the season opener in 2020, before ODU canceled all of its fall sports last year. Meanwhile, Wake Forest turned in a 4-5 record in 2020, with all four of its wins coming in the month of October. Quarterback Sam Hartman and wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson, who led the ACC in receptions and receiving yards per game in 2020, are back to lead the Wake offense. After three consecutive losing seasons, ODU will be looking to start the season with a win in its first game under the direction of new head coach Ricky Rahne.

Prediction: Old Dominion 10, Wake Forest 41

Saturday, 12pm: Colgate at Boston College (ACC Network)

Preview: After a 6-5 season in 2020, Boston College returns a talented roster and the Eagles were picked to finish third in the ACC Atlantic Division in the preseason poll, behind NC State and Clemson. The Patriot League did not have a fall football season and had an abbreviated spring football schedule. Colgate played just two of the four games on their spring football schedule, losing both to Lafayette and Fordham. Boston College is expected to have one of the most effective passing offenses in the country, led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Prediction: Colgate 13, Boston College 38

Saturday, 3:30pm: No.1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (ABC)

Preview: The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta pits two of the most storied programs in college football history against one another. Alabama begins yet another season as defending champions after an undefeated 15-0 campaign in 2020. Bryce Young will lead the Crimson Tide, who will look to make their seventh appearance in the College Football Playoff. Miami is coming off of an 8-3 season and is led by one of the best returning quarterbacks in the country, D’Eriq King. Alabama leads the all-time series against Miami 14-3, with Alabama defeating Miami to win the National Championship in 1993 at the Sugar Bowl in their last meeting. Alabama will likely win this game handily, but Miami has an opportunity to show it can hang with the best of the best, as the Hurricanes hope to contend with Clemson and North Carolina for the ACC title this season.

Prediction: Alabama 45, Miami 24

Saturday, 4pm: UMass at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)

Preview: UMass and Pittsburgh will meet for the first time ever at Heinz Field on Saturday. Kenny Pickett, who enters his fourth season as Pitt’s starting quarterback, leads an experienced Panthers’ squad that features 13 “super seniors.” Pitt went 6-5 in 2020, including a 4-2 record in home games. UMass played for four games last season, losing all four and scoring just 12 points combined.

Prediction: UMass 7, Pittsburgh 42

Saturday, 7pm: Syracuse at Ohio (CBSSN)

Preview: Syracuse and Ohio face off for only the third time ever on Saturday night. Both meetings took place a century ago with Syracuse winning both games by a combined score of 111-0. Ohio played only three games last fall, going 2-1 with wins over Akron and Bowling Green. Syracuse had a pitiful 2020 campaign, going 1-10 with their only win coming against Georgia Tech, 37-20. Head coach Dino Babers is squarely on the hot seat heading into the season and needs the Orange to start their season off strong.

Prediction: Syracuse 27, Ohio 24

Saturday, 7:30pm: No. 5 Georgia at No. 3 Clemson (ABC)

Preview: The blockbuster game of the weekend will be the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. These two top-tier football programs, which are separated by only 72 miles, have met 64 times with Georgia leading the all-time series 42-18-2. Georgia defeated Clemson 45-21 in their last meeting in 2014. Last season, Clemson went 10-2, won their sixth consecutive ACC Championship, and lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. This season, the Tigers will look to D.J. Uigalelei to replace Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. Georgia went 8-2 last season and ended the year on a four-game winning streak. The Bulldogs will be led by quarterback JT Daniels, who began his career at USC, before transferring to Georgia in 2020. Both of these rival programs have their sights set on the College Football Playoff. The winner of this game will be put on a fast-track to the CFP. The loser will have significant work to do. This one is a must-watch.

Prediction: Georgia 28, Clemson 31

Saturday, 7:30pm: Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

Preview: Georgia Tech begins its third season under head coach Geoff Collins by hosting Northern Illinois on Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets went 3-7 last year and are in the midst of a rebuilding process following the departure of Paul Johnson in 2018. Northern Illinois played just six games last year and lost all six. Both teams will be desperate to start the 2021 season with a victory in Atlanta.

Prediction: Northern Illinois 14, Georgia Tech 31

Saturday, 7:30pm: William & Mary at Virginia (ESPN3)

Preview: Virginia and William & Mary meet for the 38th time, with the Cavaliers holding a 30-6-1 advantage in the all-time series. William & Mary played just three games in the spring and turned in a record of 1-2. Virginia went 5-5 last season, including wins in four of their last five games. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong leads an experienced Virginia roster, eager to make vast improvements in 2021.

Prediction: William & Mary 10, Virginia 45

Sunday, 7:30pm: No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State (ABC)

Preview: Notre Dame and Florida State meet in a Sunday night battle in Tallahassee. The two storied programs have met ten times, with Florida State leading the series 6-4, but the Irish have taken the last two meetings. Notre Dame played in the ACC last season, going undefeated in the regular season, before suffering lopsided losses to Clemson in the ACC Championship and Alabama in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Florida State went 3-6 in 2020 and enters this season once again looking to return the program to its former glory.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Florida State 31

Monday, 8pm: Louisville at Ole Miss (ESPN)

Preview: Louisville and Ole Miss face off for the first time ever in the second Chick-fil-A kickoff game in Atlanta on Monday night. The Cardinals went 4-7 in their second season under the direction of head coach Scott Satterfield in 2020, while the Rebels turned in a 5-5 record, ending the season with a 26-20 victory over Indiana in the Outback Bowl.

Prediction: Louisville 21, Ole Miss 31