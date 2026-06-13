Ranking the road slate for Virginia football based on difficulty

Virginia only has four true road games this regular season — the one other game away from Scott Stadium is a neutral site contest in Charlotte, N.C. against West Virginia. Last season, the Cavaliers went 4-1 on the road with the lone loss coming at NC State.

A road loss will seldom sink a season, but a high-quality road victory can stabilize or boost a team in the conference title race. This year, Virginia has a few unpredictable hosts plus a major tilting point in the sprint to Charlotte for the ACC Championship game.

4: Wake Forest

The game environment at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium is not an intimidating place to visit — especially compared to the three other arenas Virginia will travel to in conference play. The Cavaliers have only been to Winston-Salem, N.C. twice since 2020, and are 1-1 there since then.

The difficulty lies in the fact that the Demon Deacon defense held opponents to 14 points or fewer seven times last season. However, quarterback Gio Lopez — formerly of North Carolina — does not present a pressing challenge to Virginia.

3: Florida State

Doak Campbell stadium is certainly an intimidating arena, particularly at night. The team that inhabits it, though, is questionable. Florida State has twice produced a double-digit-win season under Coach Mike Norvell, but more often than not, endured frustrating losing seasons.

If the Seminoles are conference contenders, though, then Virginia’s road visit to Tallahassee, Fla. could skyrocket up this list.

2: Virginia Tech

Virginia has not beaten the Hokies in Blacksburg, Va. since 1998. It has been a nightmarish hellzone for the Cavaliers — but this time, Virginia has a genuine chance to beat Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. The Hokies, meanwhile, are an unproven bunch that could potentially be far away from championship contention by late November.

The Cavaliers’ status as an ACC title contender is what prevents this game from taking the top spot.

1: SMU

This game could be the deciding factor on which team makes it to Charlotte for the ACC Championship game. That is why it is the most difficult road game for Virginia. SMU has not lost at home since Sept. 6, 2025 — which was a 48-45 overtime defeat at the hands of Baylor. This will be the Cavaliers’ first trip to Dallas to face one of the newest ACC members.

It will be one of the most important games across the entire conference in 2026.