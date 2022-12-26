Reinforcing Virginia's Offensive Line a Priority in Remaining Transfer Window

For the second offseason in a row, the Virginia Cavaliers find themselves facing a total reconstruction project on the offensive line. This time, however, UVA will have to try to replace several starters up front without offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who is off to NC State after seven seasons in Charlottesville.

A year ago, the UVA offensive line was decimated as six players with extensive starting experience exited the program either through the transfer portal or to go to the NFL Draft. Now, it's déjà vu as the Cavaliers have learned over the last few weeks that they'll be losing five rotational offensive linemen, including four who logged at least five starts for Virginia during the 2022 season.

John Paul Flores, who transferred to UVA from Dartmouth last winter, appeared in all ten games, starting five of them. Both Flores and Logan Taylor, who started all ten games for the Cavaliers in 2022, have entered the transfer portal, as has reserve Zachary Teter, who appeared in four games.

Virginia is also losing Derek Devine (10 starts in 2022) and Jonathan Leech (8 starts in 2022), who have decided to "transition to life after football" according to Tony Elliott.

Only five UVA offensive linemen who appeared in games this season are set to return in 2023: Ty Furnish, Jestus Johnson III, Noah Josey, McKale Boley, and Colby McGhee.

Virginia got some reinforcement on the O-Line in the form of Saginaw Valley State transfer Daijon Parker, who committed to UVA earlier this month and signed with the Cavaliers on early signing day. A 6'6", 300-pound tackle, Parker has two years of starting experience at both left and right tackle.

On signing day last Wednesday, Elliott said that Virginia is looking to pick up two or even three more players out of the transfer portal to reinforce the offensive line. "We still have another tackle spot that we wanted to fill and now that JP [John Paul Flores] and Logan [Taylor] have gone in, now we have to try and find us two tackles and possibly another interior guard/center guy," Elliott said.

As far as hiring a new offensive line coach to replace Garett Tujague, Elliott said that he is taking his time going through that process, as getting through the early signing period was the priority last week. Elliott said the hire will be made before the start of the spring semester, but he wants to make sure that the offensive linemen on Virginia's roster have a say in the selection of their next position coach.

"I don't want to rush it. I want to try to take my time, make sure I get that right," Elliott said on Wednesday. "Give them a voice and an opportunity to express their desires in what they would like to see happen at that position. But it'll be before we get back from the break for sure."

