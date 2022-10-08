Skip to main content

Stat Snapshot: Virginia Football Falls to Louisville 34-17

Individual and team statistics from UVA's loss to Louisville on Saturday

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 0-3 ACC) lost their third-consecutive game, falling to the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 1-3 ACC) 34-17 on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. See below for snapshots of the individual and team statistics for both Virginia and Louisville from Saturday's game. 

TEAM STAT COMPARISON

UVA Louisville Team Stats

VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL STATS - OFFENSE

UVA-Louisville Virginia Offense

VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL STATS - DEFENSE

UVA-Louisville Virginia Defense
Scroll to Continue

Read More

LOUISVILLE INDIVIDUAL STATS - OFFENSE

UVA-Louisville Louisville Offense

LOUISVILLE INDIVIDUAL STATS - DEFENSE

UVA-Louisville Louisville Defense

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman YaYa Diaby and Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Chico Bennett Jr.
Football

Louisville Defeats Virginia Football 34-17 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium.
Football

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham OUT vs. Virginia Due to Concussion

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals.
Football

CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football vs. Louisville

By Matt Newton
Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez (68) blocks Virginia Cavaliers inside linebacker Nick Jackson (6) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33.
Football

UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer defenseman Moritz Kappelsberger dribbles the ball against the Duke Blue Devils.
All Sports

Virginia Men's Soccer Plays No. 2 Duke to Scoreless Draw

By Matt Newton
Virginia field hockey celebrates after scoring a goal.
All Sports

UVA Field Hockey Downs Duke 3-2 for Fifth-Straight Win

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett
Basketball

Reports: Virginia Basketball to Scrimmage Two Major Conference Opponents

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33.
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville

By Matt Newton