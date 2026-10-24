The good, the bad and the ugly from Virginia's 19-16 loss to Duke

A season that began with promise and high expectations is on the verge of collapse. Virginia's dreary 19-16 loss to visiting Duke on Friday night left coaches, players, and fans frustrated.

After dropping three of their last four games, the Cavaliers (4-4, 2-3 ACC) still need to win two more games simply to achieve bowl eligibility. It's up to Tony Elliott, his staff and players to find a way to stop the figurative bleeding quickly, with a trip to 17th-ranked Wake Forest up next.

Here's a quick recap of the few good things, the plentiful bad ones an the ugly against Duke:

The good

Jekail Middlebrook: He's now clearly the alpha dog in what was once a crowded running back room. He scored Virginia's only touchdown against the Blue Devils and set a career high with 117 rushing yards on 24 carries. Fellow backs Zay Davis, Xavier Brown and Solomon Beebe combined for seven attempts. Direct snaps to him are now an essential part of Virginia's offensive game plan in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Run defense: Virginia held the ACC's leading rusher, Nate Sheppard, to a season-low 55 yards on 15 carries -- and 32 of those yards came on a first-quarter touchdown run. Sheppard did make a difference in other ways, though. (More on that later.)

Daniel Sparks: It's never a good thing when your punter is your best player, but there's little doubt that's the case with Virginia. Sparks averaged 56.2 yards on his five attempts against Duke, including a 66-yarder, raising his season average to a remarkable 51.1. He at least makes opponents navigate a longer field

The bad

Beau Pribula: After providing outstanding ball security all season, Virginia's senior quarterback committed two turnovers Friday night. He lost a third-quarter fumble on a scramble and saw his final desperation pass of the night intercepted by Duke's Patrick Smith-Young. He was 15 for 24 through the air, for a modest 158 yards and no touchdowns, and several of his incompletions were well off target.

Pass defense: Duke entered the game ranked 12th in the ACC in passing offense. But an injury-plagued secondary allowed five different Blue Devils to notch a reception of at least 21 yards. And there was a complete breakdown on Sheppard's game-winning touchdown option pass to Brody Keefe in the final minutes.

The ugly

Play calling: With a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter, Virginia drove smartly to the Duke 17 with more than a minute to play. Instead of trying for the end zone, though, Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings went ultraconservative, calling two basic run plays and kicking a field goal as time expired. Whether or not that reflected the staff's confidence in Pribula, those potential points could have come in handy later.

Red zone offense: That Will Bettridge field goal was one of three he kicked from 32 yards or less. That means Virginia converted just one of four drives inside the Duke 20 into touchdowns. Bettridge also missed a 47-yard attempt after the Cavaliers reached the Blue Devils' 24.

Fan support: Attendance for a rare Friday night home game was announced at 45,138, but that seemed like a generous figure. And the offense was booed after a desultory three-and-out sequence early in the fourth quarter.