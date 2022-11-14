Three Virginia Football Players Killed in Shooting at UVA

Three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting on Sunday night at the University of Virginia. Junior wide receiver Devin Chandler, junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., and junior linebacker D'Sean Perry died from gunshot wounds, as confirmed by UVA president Jim Ryan in a press conference on Monday morning.

According to details provided by Ryan and UVA Chief of Police, Timothy Longo, a bus transporting students returning from a class field trip arrived back at UVA on Sunday night near the Culbreth Parking Garage. At approximately 10:30pm, the suspect, identified as former Virginia football player and current UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, opened fire on the passengers of the bus, striking five people.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry were the three fatalities from the shooting, while two additional victims, whose names have not been released, are currently receiving medical care. One is in critical condition, while the other is in good condition, according to Jim Ryan.

Jones fled the scene, beginning a massive city-wide manhunt that lasted for the next 12 hours. It was during UVA's 11am press conference on Monday that Chief Longo was informed by one of his captains that Jones had been apprehended. Longo stated that Jones will face several charges, including three counts of second-degree murder. UVA also officially lifted the shelter in place order for members of the UVA community prior to the press conference on Monday.

Jones walked on to the Virginia football team and was on the roster in 2018, but left the team that year. No additional details have been provided as to Jones' relationship to the victims or regarding his possible motives.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families as well as the entire University of Virginia community in the wake of this tragedy.