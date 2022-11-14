Tony Elliott and Carla Williams Release Statements On UVA Shooting

The Virginia athletics department has released the following statements from head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams on the tragic deaths of Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler in a shooting on Sunday night.

Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott

"I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

Virginia athletics director Carla Williams

“As a mother of three children, I ache for the parents and family members. We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding.”