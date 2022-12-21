Tony Elliott Confirms Several Virginia Seniors Returning for 2023 Season

During his early signing day press conference on Wednesday, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott took some time to provide clarity on UVA's roster with regards to which seniors are expected to come back for the 2023 season.

Fourth-year seniors have the option to return for another season due to the COVID-19 eligibility rules and in Virginia's case, players who have exhausted all of their eligibility (including fifth and sixth year seniors) have also been granted an additional year of eligibility in response to UVA's final two games being canceled following the tragic shooting at Virginia a month and a half ago.

Several fourth-year seniors will be using their COVID-19 option for an extra year of eligibility to return to Virginia in 2023. Elliott confirmed that tight ends Grant Misch and Sackett Wood Jr., defensive end Paul Akere, linebackers Chico Bennett Jr., Josh Ahern, and Hunter Stewart, and defensive backs Antonio Clary and Coen King will return to Virginia for the 2023 football season.

Elliott said that the "extra" extra year of eligibility applied to eight players on the roster, but only two of those players plan to take advantage of the additional year. Defensive tackle Aaron Faumui and defensive end Kam Butler will return to UVA for the 2023 season. Elliott reported that defensive tackle Devontae Davis, wide receivers Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp IV, and defensive back Anthony Johnson will not return for another season. It is also assumed at this point that defensive end Jack Camper and defensive back Darrius Bratton will not be returning for the 2023 season. Ronnie Walker Jr. maintained his medical redshirt for the 2022 season, but has entered the transfer portal.

Elliott also reported that offensive linemen Derek Devine and Jonathan Leech will not return for the 2023 season and will "transition to life after football."

Still, Virginia is set to return a number of veteran starters next fall, which bodes well for the Cavaliers as they enter year 2 of the Tony Elliott era.

