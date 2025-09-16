Tony Elliott Weighs in on Brent Pry Firing
While their two programs are rivals, that does not mean that Tony Elliott did not have respect for former Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry.
Elliott addressed the firing of Pry when talking to the media on Tuesday morning ahead of the Cavaliers' matchup against Stanford.
Elliott described a friendly, competitive relationship between the two coaches over the past few seasons in the Commonwealth.
"Over the last few years, Coach Pry has been good to me. Though we had a good relationship here, working together in state, even though we're rivals. Man, hate it for him and his family."
Comparing their coaching tenures
Both Pry and Elliott started as head coaches at their respective schools back in 2022. Since then, both coaches have struggled to bring their programs to the next level. Pry had a record of 16-24, while Elliott has only won 13 of 37 games.
Pry was able to secure a bowl in 2023, something Elliott has not been able to accomplish. VT finished with a 7-6 record that season and steamrolled Tulane in the Military Bowl, 41-20.
The final nail in the coffin for Pry was the abysmal start to the 2025 season.
Virginia Tech dropped a semi-competitive game to a South Carolina team that his since hit a few bumps in the road. Week Two saw the Hokies get run out of their own stadium, falling to Vanderbilt 44-20 -- a team that is now ranked No. 20 in the country at the time of publishing.
Week Three marked the lowest point for VT so far this season. Old Dominion entered the game a touchdown underdog caught Virginia Tech sleeping, getting out to a 28-0 lead before the Hokies even knew it. Between Week Three and Four, VT was outscored 89-46 against two teams they were favored against.
Pry Releases Statement on Firing
After Virginia Tech announced they would be relieving Pry of his duties earlier this week, Pry took to social media to address the fans before departing.
"On behlaf of Amy and our entire family, I want to thank Presdient Sands, White and the Virginia Tech community for giving me the opportunity to lead this proud football Progeam. Coaching at Virginia Tech has been an incredible honor and a chapter of our lives we will always cherish. To the outstanding young men I have been privileged to coach, you have left a lasting mark on me and my family. Your hard work, resilience and committment to excellence -- on the field, in the classroom, and as members of the community -- have been inspiring every single day. Blacksburg will always hold a special place in or hearts. We leave with wonderful memories and lifelong friendships, and we will forever be cheering for the Hokies."
Before coming to VT in 2022, Pry served as the defensive coordinator at Penn State between 2016-2021. He also spent time as a member of the coaching staff at Vanderbilt, Georgia Southern, Memphis, Louisiana-Lafayette and Western Carolina. The former college defensive back even served as a graduate assistant for Virginia Tech between 1995-1997.
Looking ahead for the Hokies, the team announced offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach going forward.