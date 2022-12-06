UVA Awards Posthumous Degrees to Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry

The University of Virginia announced on Tuesday that posthumous degrees will be awarded to Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry.

At the request of Associate Dean of Undergraduate Academic Programs Rachel Most, who served as the dean for each of the three victims, the College of Arts & Sciences and the Office of the Provost have approved the posthumous degrees for Davis, Chandler, and Perry, who died in the tragic shooting at UVA on November 13th.

Lavel Davis Jr. majored in African American and African Studies and Devin Chandler majored in American Studies, while D'Sean Perry doubled majored in studio art and in African American and African studies.

The printed diplomas were presented by UVA director of athletics Carla Williams to the families of the victims at their respective funerals. Williams, UVA president Jim Ryan, the entire Virginia football team, and other university and athletic department members attended the funerals of Davis, Chandler, and Perry over the last couple of weeks.

“It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean," Carla Williams said on Monday.