UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Richmond Spiders
Virginia begins the 2022 football season and the Tony Elliott era of UVA football against Richmond on Saturday in Charlottesville. Read on for more details about the game, including how to watch the game on TV or on stream.
Game: Richmond Spiders at Virginia Cavaliers
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
Date/Time: Saturday, September 3rd at 12:30pm ET
TV Channel: ACC Regional Sports Networks
Read More
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Read a full preview of the Virginia vs. Richmond game here: Game Preview: Virginia Football vs. Richmond
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated