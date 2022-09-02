Skip to main content

UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Richmond Spiders

How to watch or stream the Virginia Cavaliers football game against the Richmond Spiders

Virginia begins the 2022 football season and the Tony Elliott era of UVA football against Richmond on Saturday in Charlottesville. Read on for more details about the game, including how to watch the game on TV or on stream. 

Game: Richmond Spiders at Virginia Cavaliers

Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia

Date/Time: Saturday, September 3rd at 12:30pm ET

TV Channel: ACC Regional Sports Networks

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Read a full preview of the Virginia vs. Richmond game here: Game Preview: Virginia Football vs. Richmond

