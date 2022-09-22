UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Syracuse Orange

The Virginia Cavaliers open up ACC play on Friday night on the road against the Syracuse Orange. Read on for more details about the game, including how to watch the game on TV or stream.

Game: Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (3-0, 1-0 ACC)



Location: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

Date/Time: Friday, September 23rd at 7pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN

How to listen: SiriusXM 84 | Virginia Sports Radio Network - click here for list of affiliates

Spread: Syracuse -10

Series History

Virginia and Syracuse face each other on Friday for just the sixth matchup all-time and first time since 2015. UVA visits Syracuse for the first time since 2005. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 3-2 and have won three games in a row against the Orange, including a 44-38 victory in triple overtime in 2015.

