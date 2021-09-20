UVA Football Injury Update Post-UNC

Read for full injury updates for Joey Blount, Nick Grant, Wayne Taulapapa, and more following Saturday’s game at North Carolina

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall provided injury updates on several Virginia football players in Monday’s press conference following UVA’s game at North Carolina on Saturday night.

Mendenhall said that defensive backs Nick Grant and Joey Blount will both be “back and at full speed” for Friday’s game against Wake Forest.

Grant missed the game against North Carolina for undisclosed medical reasons and was on the sidelines in street clothes.

Blount suffered an injury to his collarbone during the game and was taken to the locker room. He was later seen on the sideline with his arm in a sling. It is certainly very good news that Mendenhall says Blount will be good to go on Friday.

Mendenhall did not have an update on senior running back Wayne Taulapapa, who suffered a concussion against UNC and is still in concussion protocol.

Brennan Armstrong suffered a minor knee injury in the game against Illinois in week two, causing the junior quarterback to wear a knee brace for the North Carolina game. Usually a serious threat to run the ball at any time, Armstrong was not involved in any designed quarterback run plays and appeared to shy away from contact when he was forced to scramble.

“It’s affected his mobility a little bit,” Mendenhall said of Armstrong’s knee injury during Monday’s press conference. “We were a little more cautious with him.”

Mendenhall did not indicate how long Armstrong would need to wear the knee brace or if it would impact play-calling going into the Wake Forest game.

Finally, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks briefly exited Saturday’s game against North Carolina with an injury, but Mendenhall said Wicks is doing “great.”

Virginia returns home to play Wake Forest on Friday at 7pm.