UVA football is officially trending for two 2027 wide receiver targets

Virginia has undoubtedly been gaining some steam on the recruiting trail for the 2027 cycle, with the latest development being the simple fact that they just received crystal ball predictions for three standout wide receiver prospects.

Both of these athletes have already taken their official visits to UVA this month, and now it seems as though they're leaning towards taking their talents to Charlottesville, according to multiple reports.

The crystal ball machine is working overtime for Virginia

Jacquie Franciulli, one of UVA's top insiders for Wahoos247 has recently put in crystal ball predictions for these three players to commit to the Cavaliers soon.

3-star WR Markus Lee, Varina High School (Richmond, VA)

The Varina to Charlottesville connection remains strong as the dual-sport athlete and stand out wide receiver apparently had a great time during his official visit to Grounds on June 12th. He's built a fairly strong relationship with the staff, and now he's being referred to as a "hard lean" to Virginia.

Though he didn't put up crazy numbers as a junior in 2025, he's incredibly good at tracking the ball and using his body to box out defenders downfield. He had a couple of beautiful, circus-catch touchdown receptions last year.

Another 804 prospect got a closer look at Virginia this weekend.



Varina WR Markus "Ocho" Lee discusses his official visit and why the Cavaliers' development plan caught his attention. (VIP) https://t.co/EEQFgjvNLo pic.twitter.com/csEMkkLKUm — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) June 16, 2026

3-star WR Jordan Burns, Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA)

Burns isn't a speedy player but he has great ball skills and does a good job of stacking defensive backs on fades and other deep routes. He also has great spatial awareness and knows when to adjust his routes to find open bubbles against zone defenses.

Burns is a standout safety for LCA as well, but it looks like Virginia WR Coach Adam Mims is recruiting him to play receiver for the Cavaliers. UVA was a bit late to the party for Burns, as they just offered him on June 10th, but that may not matter for the in-state athlete.

Right now, UVA has two commits at the wide receiver position with three-star prospect Landon Hicks and the most recent commit, three-star wide receiver Tajeh Watson.

Currently, UVA has the No. 59 overall class in the country and the No. 15 class in the ACC, ranking just above Florida State and SMU.

With just 12 commits, Virginia has a chance to climb the rankings with some more additions, and this program has been solid under Tony Elliott in terms of identifying the prospects they want and then turning them into solid contributors.

Getting Watson's commitment was huge today and UVA seems to be in line to land a couple of more targets.