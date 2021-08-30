UVA Football Releases Depth Chart for William & Mary Game

See the main takeaways from Virginia’s starting football roster for the 2021 season opener

The depth chart for the Virginia Cavaliers 2021 season-opening football game against William & Mary was released on Monday.

Virginia Cavaliers football depth chart for Saturday's season-opening game against William & Mary

Offense

As expected, Brennan Armstrong will be the starting quarterback, while redshirt freshman Ira Armstead is listed as his backup and freshman Jay Woolfolk is the third-string.

The starting five on the offensive line is Ryan Swoboda (RT), Chris Glaser (RG), Olusegun Oluwatimi (C), Joe Bissinger (LG), and Ryan Nelson (LT), with Bobby Haskins backing up Nelson at left tackle.

Oklahoma State transfer Jelani Woods will start at tight end with junior Grant Misch as the backup.

Wayne Taulapapa is officially the starter at tailback, with Mike Hollins and Ronnie Walker Jr. behind him.

Dontayvion Wicks, Billy Kemp IV, and Ra’Shaun Henry are the starting wide receivers and Keytaon Thompson is listed with the special designation of “Football Player” (FBP) on the offensive roster.

Defense

The starting defensive line is Adeeb Atariwa (left end), Mandy Alonso (right end), and Jahmeer Carter (nose tackle), with Aaron Faumui behind Carter at the nose tackle position.

Noah Taylor, Nick Jackson, Hunter Stewart and Elliot Brown are the starters at linebacker.

In the secondary, the starting cornerbacks are Nick Grant and Darrius Bratton, while De’Vante Cross and Joey Blount will start at safety, with junior Antonio Clary backing up Cross.

Special Teams

Tailback Ronnie Walker Jr. has won the starting kickoff return job with Mike Hollins as his backup. Billy Kemp IV returns for another season as starting punt returner.

Florida transfer Jacob Finn will be the starting punter on Saturday, while sophomore Justin Duenkel will start as the placekicker and will handle kickoffs for the Cavaliers.

Sophomore wide receiver Jared Rayman is listed as the holder.

Finally, Tucker Finkelston is the starting long snapper and Danny Caracciolo is the starting snapper for field goals and extra points.

UVA begins its 2021 football season against William & Mary at 7:30pm on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.