UVA Football: Which Freshmen Are Creating Buzz So Far In Fall Camp?
With the Virginia football season now only two weeks away from getting underway, we are taking a look at a couple of freshmen who have been mentioned as standouts this fall camp and who could see a ton of action this fall.
Cornerback, Josiah Persinger
A 5'11 freshman from Roanoke, Virginia, Persinger was the highest-rated in-state recruit for the Cavaliers in the class of 2025. Persinger arrived on grounds ahead of fall camp and has quickly shown that he is capable of seeing time at the cornerback position this season. He has also impressed at special teams as a returner and as a gunner, making him a versatile addition for the Hoos. In high school, Persinger played defensive back and running back en route to earning first-team All-Region honors. He is known for his speed, having posted a 10.58 100-meter dash in high school.
When asked about Persinger, Defensive Coordinator John Rudzinski had this to say:
"Great recoverability speed, you see great top end, was raised the right way, came from a great family and he is tough. And so it's been fun to see him get opportunities to go compete against really talented receiving corps that our offense has. The sky's the limit as he continues to take advantage of all the awesome resources in the weight room, nutrition, he's going to play a bunch of football here for the Hoos."
Wide Receiver, Isaiah Robinson
Another Virginia native, Robinson, who also arrived this summer, has made waves on the offensive end this fall. Standing at 6'2, Robinson has impressed as a strong route runner and shown maturity as a freshman who has a desire to find his way onto the field this fall. At Trinity Episcopal School, Robinson was a two-time state champion.
When asked about which freshmen have stood out, Special Teams Coordinator Keith Gaither mentioned Robinson first, saying:
"He takes great notes. He comes to work every day. He's serious about his business. For a guy to be 18 years old right out of high school… he's functioning like a second-year player. And then you get him on the football field [and it's] not too big for him. The ball goes up. He comes down with it. He's at the right place at the right time. He runs precise routes. He's got great ball skills. He's competitive. He's smart. He's one of the first guys that jumps out at you."
Safety, Montino Williams
Continuing to stay in-state, the 6 2 safety has drawn eyes this camp for his athleticism in addition to his work ethic. With Antonio Clary and Christian Charles missing time at the beginning of camp with injuries, Williams was gifted the opportunity of increased snaps, allowing him to speed up his adjustment to collegiate football.
When asked about which freshmen have stood out, Gaither mentioned Williams, saying:
"Montino Williams, a ton of talent, smart, comes to work. I mean, a lot like Isaiah Robinson. He's talented, but he comes to work with the right mindset that he'll be able to play for us this year. I expect him to play in some aspect, whether it be on special teams for me or on the defensive side."
In 2024, notable freshman standouts included safety Ethan Minter, wide receiver Kam Courtney, and defensive end Billy Koudelka. Further, with the season opener against a weaker opponent in Coastal Carolina compared to the Cavaliers' ACC slate, multiple freshmen could see increased snaps if the Hoos handle business early.