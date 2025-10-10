Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Offensive Line

Brady Wilson has been a wall up front 💪#RimingtonTrophyWatchlist

🔹 87.4 Off. Grade (3rd FBS Centers)

🔹 85.2 Run Block (3rd FBS Centers)

🔹 87.6 Pass Block (5th FBS Centers)

🔹 0 Sacks on 516 PB Snaps@PFF_College @UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/Mo7IW3Zimd