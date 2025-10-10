Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Offensive Line
Virginia is off to an impressive 5-1 record, earning the 19th ranking in the nation. Virginia's offense ranks amongst the top of the ACC this season as transfers quarterback Chandler Morris and running back J'Mari Taylor have made national headlines, early. UVA can hopefully use the week off for their bye as a time to get some key pieces back to full strength. A lot of those injuries have came on the Virginia offensive line forcing the coaching staff to slide guys around to put together a makeshift offensive line.
Let's take a look at how the front line of the Cavaliers' offense has been performing despite some major setbacks through six weeks.
McKale Boley
Boley is now in his fourth season with the Hoo's. The 6'5" senior joined UVA back in 2022 and has only played over 10 games in one season. Boley looks like he will be able to appear in double-digit games as Virginia's starting left tackle. His senior season has gotten off to a great start, winning ACC Lineman of the Week and being named to PFF's National Team of the Week for his performance against Stanford in Week Four.
Noah Josey
Josey is another veteran on the Virginia offensive line. The graduate student is now in his fifth season in Charlottesville. Josey did not play much his freshman year, but has started 12 games over the past two seasons. Josey even won ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week against Coastal Carolina last season. This season, the Tennessee native has started all six games at guard.
Brady Wilson
Wilson has been absent from the UVA starting lineup for the past few weeks with a knee injury suffered against Stanford. Wilson was a key factor coming over from UAB after four seasons with the Dragons. There, Wilson started 31 games including 12 starts in both 2023 and 2024. According to Virginia Athletics, Wilson did not allow a single sack at center in 875 snaps last season for UAB. Before the Alabama native got hurt this season, he was named to the Athlon Sports Preseason Third Team All-ACC.
Drake Metcalf
Metcalf is another transfer in the group. The senior joined UVA in 2024, after a season with Central Florida. Before that, Metcalf began his college career in the ACC at Stanford. Metcalf missed all of 2024 after suffering an Achilles injury in the spring. Metcalf has slid over to center from right guard after Wilson's injury.
Wallace Unamba
Unamba has not been able to see the field much this season after suffering an injury in the season opener against North Carolina State. Virginia head coach Tony Elliott has previously alluded to Unamba returning after the bye, so we will see much more of him soon. Another transfer, Unamba, was slated to be the starting right tackle before he inevitably got hurt in Week One.
Jack Witmer
Witmer is in his fourth season in Charlottesville. He started only one game his freshman year but has been a staple on the UVA offensive line over the past two seasons, starting 12 games for the Hoo's. After making the switch to offensive line from tight end after his sophomore year, Witmer has suited on the line 18 times so he has plenty of reps under his belt in his senior year.
Kevin Wigenton II
Wigenton II joins UVA after transferring out of Illinois, where he appeared in only three games last season. The New Jersey product spent two seasons at Michigan before that, earning All-Big Ten Adademics honors. Wigenton II does not have a lot of reps as a starter on the line but he brings a ton of experience in the Big Ten to this offensive line unit that just needs stability through the rest of the season.
Noah Hartsoe
Hartsoe is another player on the line that has receieved more honors for his academics than his play on the field. Hartsoe did not see the field in 2024 but was named to the ACC All-Academic Team and was named to the ACC Honor Roll in 2023. The senior has not made a single start but has appeared in 13 games with the Hoo's.
Tyshawn Wyatt
Wyatt made the jump to the ACC after playing four seasons at James Madison. Wyatt appeared in just one game his freshman season but started 33 games over the next three years for the Dukes. The graduate transfer suffered an injury at the end of the 2023 season and missed all of 2024 before coming over to UVA.
Ben York
Just a sophomore, York has a lot of room to grow with the Virginia football program. York saw snaps in three games as a true freshman last season, getting some valuable reps in the final two games of the season against SMU and Virginia Tech. The Virginia native has appeared in all six games for the Hoo's this season after joining the program as the 99th-ranked offensive line prospect in 2024, according to 247Sports.
Ethan Sipe
Sipe is another lineman with at least four years of experience under his belt. The graduate student is now in his second season at UVA, after spending two seasons in the Ivy League with Dartmouth. Sipe started ten games his freshman year there before losing his starting spot his sophomore year and entering the portal. Sipe has not started at UVA but has appeared in five games in the past two seasons.
Jon Adair
The lone true freshman of this unit, Adair, comes to Virginia with an incredible lineage in college football. According to Virginia Athletics, Adair's father played college football at Vanderbilt, his uncle played for Georgia, and his grandfather suited up for Florida. The 6'5" lineman signed with Virginia as the 80th-best interior offensive lineman of the class, according to 247Sports.
Grade: B-