Game Preview: Virginia at BYU

Everything you need to know about the Cavaliers’ late-night matchup against the Cougars in Provo on Saturday

Game Details

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (6-2, 4-2 ACC) vs. Brigham Young Cougars (6-2)

When: Saturday, October 30th at 10:15pm

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah

How to watch: ESPN2

SI Sportsbook Odds: BYU -2.5

All-time series: Virginia leads 3-2 and the teams split a home-home series in their last meetings in 2013 and 2014.

Last meeting: No. 21 BYU defeated Virginia 41-33 in Provo in 2014. Virginia got off to a strong start and led 16-13 at halftime, but the Cougars outscored the Cavaliers 14-0 in the third quarter to take control of the game. A 99-yard kickoff return by BYU’s Adam Hine in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Cougars.

BYU this Season

In 2020, BYU won the first nine games of the season and was ranked as high as No. 8 in the country. Led by quarterback phenom Zach Wilson, the Cougars had one of the most explosive offenses in the country, even taking down No. 21 Boise State 51-17 on the road. BYU had a shot at making the College Football Playoff as an independent, but those hopes came to an end with a 22-17 loss at No. 18 Coastal Carolina. The Cougars took down UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl and finished the season with an 11-1 record.

With Zach Wilson gone to the NFL, Jaren Hall has taken over as starting quarterback. BYU started the season 5-0, including three straight wins over Power Five opponents Arizona, Utah, and Arizona State. The Cougars were ranked as high as No. 10 in the country, but they dropped out of the AP Poll after suffering back-to-back losses to Boise State and Baylor. BYU rebounded with a 21-19 win on the road at Washington State and the Cougars are back in the rankings at No. 25 this week.

BYU’s offense is not nearly as explosive this season as it was last year. The Cougars are ranked 85th in the country in scoring offense at 26.0 points per game and 66th in total offense at 402.4 yards per game. The BYU defense is better, allowing 22.5 points per game, 47th in the country, and allowing 386.2 yards per game, the 72nd-best mark for total defense in the nation.

By the Numbers

Virginia By the Numbers BYU 37.6 points per game Scoring Offense 26.0 points per game 135.3 yards per game Rushing 163.1 yards per game 404.6 yards per game Passing 239.3 yards per game 539.9 yards per game Total Offense 402.4 yards per game 26.4 ppg allowed Scoring Defense 22.5 ppg allowed 432.8 ypg allowed Total Defense 386.3 ypg allowed -1 Turnover Differential +5 +90 Scoring Differential +28

BYU Players to Watch

Running back Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier is the workhorse of the BYU offense, averaging 107.6 rushing yards per game. He has carried the ball 168 times this season for 861 rushing yards, the seventh most in the country and is sixth in the nation with 11 rushing touchdowns. Allgeier is also a threat in the passing game out of the backfield with 16 receptions for 79 receiving yards on the season.

Quarterback Jaren Hall

Hall missed two games with an injury, but has still managed to put up some impressive passing numbers, completing 110 of 173 passing attempts at a rate of 63.6% for 1,348 yards and nine touchdowns. Hall is also capable of using his legs, rushing 38 times for 205 yards and a touchdown this season. Hall and Allgeier form a dangerous duo in the ground game and UVA will have to strategize to contain them at the line of scrimmage.

Receiver Puka Nacua

Nacua is third on BYU in total receptions, but the sophomore wide receiver is the most explosive receiver on the roster and leads the team with 63.4 receiving yards per game. He has caught 20 passes for 444 receiving yards this season, averaging 22.2 yards per catch.

Three Keys to the Game for Virginia

1. Let it fly

BYU’s passing defense ranks 84th in the country, giving up 239.6 passing yards per game. Brennan Armstrong and UVA’s array of dangerous pass catchers ought to have a field day. In a hostile environment in Provo, Virginia will need to rely on its air raid offense to silence the crowd early and often.

2. Contain Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier is the most dangerous weapon on the BYU offense. Not only can he pick up yards in bunches, but his ability to move the ball forward in the ground game could give BYU a substantial advantage in time of possession. The UVA defense should make it a priority to keep BYU in long yardage situations so that the Cougars are forced to throw the ball.

3. Win for Mendenhall

It is no secret that this trip to Provo means a little more than a normal game, as Bronco Mendenhall will be facing a team that he coached for 13 years. The Cavaliers will have no shortage of motivation to defeat BYU. The Hoos are looking to extend their winning streak to five games, pull off the upset over a ranked team on the road, and take down Mendenhall’s former team.

What’s at Stake

In terms of ACC Coastal implications, this game is essentially meaningless for UVA. But the Hoos will certainly want to win this one just as badly as they would a game against a Coastal rival. Virginia looks to win in Provo for the first time since 1999. If the Cavaliers can get the job done, they will win their fifth in a row and there is a good chance the Hoos will be ranked in the first College Football Playoff rankings next week.

Other preview content for Virginia at BYU

After Six Years, Bronco Mendenhall Makes Highly Anticipated Return to BYU

Looking Back at Virginia's Epic Two-Game Series with BYU in 2013 and 2014

Nick Jackson: UVA Football Not Satisfied with 6-2 Start

The Return of Dual-Threat Brennan Armstrong: Finally a Heisman Candidate?

Virginia Football Faces Tough Stretch of Three Straight Ranked Opponents