Old Dominion vs. Virginia Football | Live Updates

Virginia hopes to bounce back from its loss at Illinois last week. Old Dominion looks to knock off an in-state Power Five opponent for the second time this season.

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Cavaliers football game on Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

How to watch Old Dominion vs. Virginia: ACC Network/fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

This article will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates will be at the top.

Current Score: Old Dominion 0, Virginia 7

Old Dominion Drive - 3:13 1Q

Isiah Paige gets the handoff on an end-around and picks up 11 yards on the first play of the ODU drive. Wolff finds Ali Jennings on a short pass and Jennings runs for 14 yards and another first down. Devontae Davis bursts through the line of scrimmage and takes down Blake Watson for no gain to bring up third and six. Wolff finds Jordan Bly, but he is one yard shy of a first down. The first quarter comes to an end and it appears that ODU will go for it on fourth and 1. ODU is whistled for a false start and the punting unit comes on.

Virginia Drive - 5:42 1Q

Armstrong hands off to Xavier Brown, who breaks multiple tacklers and sprints down the left sideline on a highlight run of 38 yards, the longest run by a Virginia running back this season. This true freshman is special. UVA goes hurry-up and Armstrong pitches it forward to Keytaon Thompson on an end around for a pickup of 19 yards. Virginia goes to Perris Jones on the ground and he finds a hole for a gain of 15 yards to the ODU 3. Jones gets two cracks at punching it in but he is stopped both times. Mike Hollins gets a chance and is initially stopped but manages to power through with some help from Brennan Armstrong, who pushed the pile across the goal line.

Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 77 yards, 2:29 | Result: 1-yard touchdown run by Mike Hollins.

Old Dominion Drive - 10:23 1Q

ODU starts with four-consecutive running plays, then Hayden Wolff finds Zack Kuntz on a slant on third down to move the chains. Blake Watson runs for seven yards, then bounces out to the right side on the next play for a gain of 20 yards to the UVA 32. With ODU driving deep into Virginia territory, the Cavalier pass rush gets to Wolff and knocks the ball loose and it is recovered by Chico Bennett Jr. But, the refs review the play and determine that Wolff threw the ball into the ground for an incomplete pass. ODU runs on third and six and Tariq Sims picks up four yards. The Monarchs quickly go for it on fourth and 2 and Sims is tackled short of the line to gain by Jonas Sanker. The Cavalier defense comes up with a crucial stop.

Virginia Drive - 15:00 1Q

UVA opens up with back-to-back deep ball attempts from Brennan Armstrong to Dontayvion Wicks down the right side line, but both passes fall incomplete. Surprisingly, Virginia runs it on third and 10 and Mike Hollins manages to pick up the first down. Armstrong calls his own number for a seven yard gain and then does it again two plays later to move the chains on third and three. A pair of runs from Perris Jones moves the Cavaliers to the ODU 40-yard line with a fresh set of downs. UVA's drive stalls there as a completion to Keytaon Thompson is wiped away by an illegal man downfield penalty followed by back-to-back dropped passes by Lavel Davis Jr. and Dontayvion Wicks. Virginia's passing game continues to struggle.