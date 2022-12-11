Skip to main content

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Transfer Offensive Lineman

UVA's first transfer commitment provides reinforcement and experience at both the right and left tackle positions
Virginia has landed its first transfer portal commitment, as offensive lineman Daijon Parker announced his commitment to UVA on Sunday on Twitter following a weekend visit. 

A 6'6", 300-pound lineman from D-II program Saginaw Valley State, Parker provides key reinforcement to Garett Tujague's UVA offensive line, as Parker has extensive experience at both tackle positions. After starting all of the 2021 season at right tackle and all of the 2022 season at left tackle for Saginaw Valley State, Parker entered the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. Parker picked up more than 20 offers from FBS and FCS schools, including Washington State, Tulane, Eastern Michigan, Old Dominion, Florida A&M and Colorado State. 

Garett Tujague and Tony Elliott visited Parker in his hometown of Inkster, Michigan last week and Parker returned the favor this weekend with a visit to Virginia. Parker was sold during the visit and announced his commitment to UVA on Sunday afternoon. 

This a big a win for Garett Tujague as he begins to piece together Virginia's offensive line for the 2023 season. 

