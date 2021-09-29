October 27th, 2011: The Last Time Virginia Won at Miami

Nearly a decade ago, the Cavaliers took down the Hurricanes in a dramatic 28-21 game at Hard Rock Stadium.

It has been almost ten years since Virginia last defeated Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hoos and Hurricanes have played five times in Miami since 2011, including each of the last three seasons, with the Canes prevailing in each matchup.

On October 27th, 2011, Virginia and Miami met in a Thursday night ACC Coastal showdown, with each team bringing a 4-3 record into the game.

UVA started strong, scoring the game’s first 17 points. Michael Rocco found Darius Jennings on a screen pass, which Jennings took for a 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the Hoos a 7-0 lead. Rocco completed 11 of 20 passing attempts for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

In the second quarter, Virginia faked a field goal, as holder Jacob Hodges took the snap and ran 20 yards to convert on fourth down. That effort, naturally, resulted in another *real* field goal attempt which Robert Randolph converted to make it 10-0.

After a Miami fumble was recovered by Virginia’s Jake Snyder, Mike London went back into his bag of tricks. Rocco faked a handoff and then pitched to running back Perry Jones, who ran to the right side before passing to Tim Smith for a 37-yard touchdown.

Miami scored a touchdown right before halftime on a three-yard pass from Jacory Harris to Tommy Streeter to get the Hurricanes on the board. Harris had 311 passing yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Streeter.

UVA extended its lead to 13 on another Randolph field goal to start the second half, but Miami responded with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Streeter to make it 20-14.

Needing an offensive response early in the fourth quarter, Rocco threw a short slant pass to Perry Jones, who took it 78 yards for a huge touchdown. Jones had a fantastic game all around, recording 67 rushing yards, 78 receiving yards, and 37 passing yards for a total of 182 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns.

Miami scored another touchdown to draw back within one score. The Hurricanes had a chance to tie the game as they drove the ball into the UVA red zone with a little over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Cavalier defense held on as LaRoy Reynolds came up with a tackle on Miami’s Mike James on fourth down to seal the win.

The victory was Virginia’s first win in an ACC road game since 2009, when UVA defeated Maryland in College Park. The following week, the Cavaliers defeated the Terrapins again 31-13 to become bowl eligible. The Hoos went on a four-game winning streak, finished the regular season 8-4 and accepted an invitation to the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

Virginia will look to bring home a victory from Hard Rock Stadium for the first time in almost a decade against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night.

