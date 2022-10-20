Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech | Scores and Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 0-3 ACC) face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC) on Thursday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow along with score updates and live analysis for Virginia football at Georgia Tech below.

This article will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates will be at the top of the page.

Current Score: Virginia 13, Georgia Tech 6

Scoring Summary

1Q 6:51: 37-yard interception return for a touchdown by LaMiles Brooks. GT leads UVA 6-0.

1Q 2:01: 1-yard touchdown run by Brennan Armstrong. UVA leads GT 7-6.

2Q 7:24: 44-yard touchdown reception by Dontayvion Wicks. UVA leads 13-6.

Virginia Drive - 4:36 2Q

Virginia has its first successful running play of the game as Xavier Brown finds a hole and runs for 18 yards. On 3rd and 6, Armstrong scrambles to his left but is forced out of bounds short of the line to gain. UVA goes for it on 4th and 3 and Armstrong makes a nice throw to Dontayvion Wicks, who makes the tough catch on the sideline to move the chains. On 3rd and 8, Armstrong's throw is behind an open Dontayvion Wicks and falls incomplete. Will Bettridge's 39-yard field goal misses wide right and it remains a one-possession game. The true freshman kicker has left four points off the board this game for the Cavaliers.

Georgia Tech Drive - 7:24 2Q

Jeff Sims is replaced at quarterback by Zach Gibson. On 3rd and 14, Gibson finds Hassan Hall who manages to run 16 yards to move the chains. Two plays later, Chico Bennett Jr. gets to Gibson in the backfield for a sack. On 3rd and 8, the UVA defensive line flushes Gibson out of the pocket and he is forced to fire the ball into the ground. Georgia Tech punts again.

Virginia Drive - 8:31 2Q

Armstrong rolls to his left and finds Keytaon Thompson for 22 yards and a first down. On the next play, Armstrong connects with Dontayvion Wicks, who makes a spectacular run after the catch, breaking several tackles and running 44 yards for a touchdown. And that touchdown gives Brennan Armstrong the UVA all-time record with 57 career passing touchdowns, passing Matt Schaub. Will Bettridge misses his extra point wide right, but UVA leads 13-6.

Scoring Drive: 3 plays, 69 yards, 1:07 | Result: 44-yard touchdown reception by Dontayvion Wicks.

Georgia Tech Drive - 9:24 2Q

With a help of a no-call on some slightly early contact, Anthony Johnson breaks up Jeff Sims' deep ball intended for Leo Blackburn. Then then little-used sophomore defensive tackle Michael Diatta makes a fantastic one-armed tackle of Hassan Hall for a loss of four yards. Virginia holds on 3rd and 14 as the pass rush pressures Jeff Sims and his pass is too high for Nate McCollum.

Virginia Drive - 11:47 2Q

UVA center Jestus Johnson is flagged for illegal hands to the face on the first play of the drive. On 3rd and 9, Armstrong throws in the flat to Xavier Brown, who is unable to break a tackle and is brought down for a loss of two by LaMiles Brooks, who is having an incredible game.

Georgia Tech Drive - 14:22 2Q

Jeff Sims scrambles on third and five and picks up a first down. On the next play, Sims is tackled from behind by Aaron Faumui and the ball comes free. It is ruled a fumble recovered by Virginia on the field, but replay review determines that Sims was down by contact. The UVA defense is still able to make the stop as Sims looked to pass on 3rd and 6 but the Virginia secondary did not give him any open options.

Virginia Drive - 14:45 2Q

Armstrong's pass to an open Billy Kemp falls short and then his second-down pass is batted down at the line of scrimmage. On 3rd and 10, Armstrong's pass goes over the head of Dontayvion Wicks, but Georgia Tech is flagged for roughing the passer and UVA gets a fresh set of downs. On the next play, Armstrong tries a deep ball down the right sideline for Demick Starling but the ball is played brilliantly by Zamari Walton, who makes the interception for Georgia Tech's third takeaway of the game.

Georgia Tech Drive - 2:01 1Q

Jeff Sims has all day to throw and finds Nate McCollum on the right sideline for an 18-yard gain. Atlanta native Nick Jackson gets to Sims on third down and throws him down for a big-time sack. Georgia Tech will punt to start the second quarter.

Virginia Drive - 6:51 1Q

UVA starts its third drive with a much-needed big play as Armstrong finds Lavel Davis Jr. on a shallow crossing route and he runs for 31 yards into Georgia Tech territory. On 3rd and 6, Armstrong connects with Keytaon Thompson over the middle for a first down. A couple of unsuccessful runs leaves UVA facing 3rd and 9, but Virginia is able to move the chains as Georgia Tech is flagged for pass interference as Armstrong tried to find Thompson again. On the next play, Armstrong goes right back to Thompson in the end zone and he is interfered with again as Georgia Tech tackles Thompson to prevent the touchdown. Virginia's ground game has done nothing so far but UVA tries to run it on first and second down from inside the five-yard line and both attempts are unsuccessful. On 3rd and goal from the 1, Armstrong takes it himself and dives head-first into the end zone for the touchdown. That's a nice response by the UVA offense and Will Bettridge knocks through the extra point to give Virginia the lead.

Scoring Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:50 | Result: 1-yard touchdown run by Brennan Armstrong.

Virginia Drive - 7:21 1Q

On the second play of Virginia's drive, Brennan Armstrong's pass intended for Keytaon Thompson is tipped up in the air and intercepted by LaMiles Brooks, who returns it 37 yards for a touchdown. The Virginia offense has run five plays and has turned the ball over twice. Gavin Stewart's extra point is no good wide left, but the Yellow Jackets take the early 6-0 lead on the defensive touchdown.

Georgia Tech Drive - 12:50 1Q

On third and 5, Jeff Sims has plenty of time to throw and finds Malachi Carter on a crossing route to pick up 20 yards and a first down. Dontae Smith breaks Antonio Clary's tackle and runs for 10 yards and another first down. Dontae Smith gets the handoff on six-consecutive plays for Georgia Tech and moves the ball inside the UVA 10-yard line. On 3rd and goal, Sims tries to find Malachi Carter in the back of the end zone, but Fentrell Cypress II breaks the pass up and Coen King runs under the tipped ball for the interception. The UVA defense comes up with a crucial red zone takeaway to keep the Yellow Jackets off the board.

Virginia Drive - 13:49 1Q

A short pass to Keytaon Thompson and a four-yard run by Perris Jones sets up third and 2. Jones gets the handoff and picks up first-down yardage, but he fumbles the ball on his way to the ground and Georgia Tech recovers. Ball security issues continue to plague the UVA offense and the Yellow Jackets get the ball right back.

Georgia Tech Drive - 15:00 1Q

The Yellow Jackets had set themselves up with a manageable 3rd and 1, but a false start penalty set them back and then Anthony Johnson broke up Jeff Sims' third down pass to force a three-and-out. Georgia Tech's punt is nearly blocked and doesn't go very far, giving Brennan Armstrong and the UVA offense the ball near the 40-yard line.