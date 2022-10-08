Virginia Football vs. Louisville | Score Updates, Live Analysis

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along with score updates and live analysis for UVA vs. Louisville below.

This article will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates are at the top.

Current Score: Louisville 10, Virginia 10

Louisville Drive - 6:24 2Q

As the UVA offense has cooled off, Brock Domann and the Louisville offense has started to heat up in the second quarter. Domann connects with Ford for 19 yards and a first down. Huge play for the Virginia defense - Anthony Johnson breaks up Domann's pass and Antonio Clary picks the ball out of the air for Virginia's second interception of the game. UVA takes over at midfield.

Virginia Drive - 7:51 2Q

Armstrong finds Wicks for 7 yards and then Jones runs for 2 yards to set up third and 1. Armstrong keeps but is held for no gain. UVA goes three-and-out for the third-consecutive drive.

Louisville Drive - 9:15 2Q

Domann scrambles on third down and is brought down two yards shy of the first. Louisville goes for it on 4th and Domann executes a brilliant fake handoff and takes it himself, bursting free and running untouched for a 44-yard touchdown. What a play from Brock Domann to stun the Cavalier defense. Tie game.

Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 52 yards, 1:24| Result: 44-yard touchdown run by Brock Domann

Virginia Drive - 10:19 2Q

The usually sure-handed Keytaon Thompson drops two passes, including one from Armstrong on 3rd and 12 that would have moved the chains. Virginia goes three-and-out.

Louisville Drive - 14:49 2Q

Domann completes his first pass of the game as he faces the pressure from Paul Akere and delivers a nice ball to Marshon Ford for 17 yards and a first down. The refs review the play for targeting on Akere, but conclude that there was no targeting. Domann picks up five yards on a scramble and then misses Ford on a pass. On 3rd and 5, Louisville runs right up the middle with Jawhar Jordan, who finds a hole and runs for nine yards to move the chains. Domann connects with Hudson for six yards to set up 3rd and 3, which Louisville connects on another solid five-yard run from Jordan. Louisville runs some misdirection and Domann targets Marshon Ford near the goal line but Ford is unable to make the catch as he is falling out of bounds. On the next play, Domann connects with Hudson and he runs for 17 yards and a first down to the UVA 7-yard line. A short run from Domann and then a dropped pass by Ford brings up 3rd and goal from the UVA 6. Domann is flushed out of the pocket and his pass is too high and sails out of the back of the end zone. The UVA defense makes a stand and Louisville settles for a 23-yard field goal by James Turner to get the Cardinals on the board.

Scoring Drive: 13 plays, 61 yards, 4:30 | Result: 23-yard field goal by James Turner

Virginia Drive - 0:56 1Q

The Virginia ground game goes nowhere still as Perris Jones is brought down for no gain. Armstrong finds Wicks on a slant but Wicks drops the ball. On 3rd and 10, Armstrong connects with Lavel Davis Jr. on a shallow cross and he is brought down three yards shy of the first down. Virginia goes three-and-out and will punt it away to start the second quarter.

Louisville Drive - 3:00 1Q

UVA appeared to have forced another three-and-out, as Domann's third down pass is incomplete, but Kam Butler is called for roughing the passer, giving Louisville its first first down of the game. Personal fouls continue to be an issue for the UVA defense. Two short runs for Louisville sets up 3rd and 3, but the Cards elect to throw the ball and Domann's pass is too high for Tyler Hudson and well defended by Fentrell Cypress. UVA forces the punt.

Virginia Drive - 5:07 1Q

After another rushing attempt goes nowhere for Perris Jones, Armstrong finds Keytaon Thompson for 15 yards and a first down. Armstrong goes right back to Thompson on the next play and he breaks a tackle and runs for another 16 yards. A promising UVA drive comes to an end as Brennan Armstrong fumbles at the end of a long run and Louisville recovers. Ball security continues to be an issue for Armstrong.

Louisville Drive - 6:42 1Q

Especially after the interception on the the last drive, Louisville does not have confidence in Brock Domann to throw the ball down the field. The Cards run it on first and second down for no gain each time. UVA gets some pressure on Domann on third and 10 and he is unable to connect with Tyler Hudson. Louisville goes three-and-out again.

Virginia Drive - 9:37 1Q

UVA goes to Xavier Brown on the ground for a gain of seven and then Armstrong finds Keytaon Thompson for a short gain and a first down. Virginia tries to get tricky as Perris Jones pitches the ball back to Armstrong on a flea flicker but the play fails miserably as Armstrong is sacked for a loss of five yards. Not sure UVA has the protection for extended plays like that. On 2nd and 15, Armstrong finds Sackett Wood over the middle and he runs for 16 yards and a first down. Perris Jones is tackled for a loss of one to set up third and 11. Armstrong rolls out to his left and fires a beautiful deep ball down the field that finds Dontayvion Wicks in stride for a 40-yard touchdown. Finally, Armstrong and Wicks connect on the deep ball.

Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 62 yards, 2:55 | Result: 40-yard touchdown reception by Dontayvion Wicks

Louisville Drive - 9:45 1Q

On the first play of the drive, Brock Domann tries a deep ball down the left sideline and Anthony Johnson plays the ball perfectly and makes an incredible one-handed interception. Wow.

Virginia Drive - 13:06 1Q

Brennan Armstrong with a quick release throw to Dontayvion Wicks, who makes a nice catch on Armstrong's low throw and picks up 11 yards and a first down. Armstrong tries to scramble but is tripped up after one yard and then Perris Jones is stopped on second down after a gain of just one. On 3rd and 8, Armstrong finds Lavel Davis Jr. on a crossing route over the middle of the field for 25 yards and a first down. Armstrong scrambles, but is forced out of bounds for a loss of two and then Xavier Brown is tackled on second down for another loss of two yards. On 3rd and 14, Armstrong's throw to Dontayvion Wicks is low and UVA will have to settle for a field goal. Will Bettridge comes on and converts the 47-yard field goal to get the Cavaliers on the board first.

Scoring Drive: 8 plays, 35 yards, 3:21 | Result: 47-yard field goal by Will Bettridge

Louisville Drive - 15:00 1Q

Virginia won the coin toss and elected to defer. Louisville receives the opening kick.

UVA holds Jawhar Jordan to short runs of three and two yards on first and second down. On 3rd and 5, Brock Domann scrambles and looks to pick up the first down, but he begins his slide short of the line to gain and it will be fourth and 1. Nick Jackson is injured on the play and walks off the field with some assistance and a noticeable limp. The UVA defense forces the three-and-out, but could potentially be losing its best defender.