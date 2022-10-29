Virginia Football vs. Miami | Scores and Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 1-2 ACC) in a pivotal ACC Coastal Clash on Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along with score updates and live analysis for Miami at Virginia below.

This article will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates will be at the top of the page.

Virginia Drive - 12:40 1Q

On the first play from scrimmage, Dontayvion Wicks was wide open on a deep post route but Brennan Armstrong overthrows him - would have likely been an easy touchdown with an accurate pass. Perris Jones is tackled for a loss of three putting the Cavaliers in a 3rd and 13. Armstrong moves the chains with his legs, darting ahead for 20 yards out to the UVA 35. After an incompletion, Armstrong hits Xavier Brown in the flat for a gain of 5. Armstrong's third-down pass intended for Keytaon Thompson was broken up by Tyrique Stevenson and UVA is forced to punt.

Miami Drive - 14:52 1Q

With starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke out, Jake Garcia starts at quarterback for the Canes. After a false start, Garcia finds Frank Ladson Jr. over the middle for 10 yards a first down. Garcia tries to go back to Ladson, but his pass is broken up by Fentrell Cypress II to bring up 3rd and 8. Garcia's third down pass is dropped in the flat by Henry Parrish to bring up 4th down.

Virginia won the coin toss and elected to defer. Miami will receive the ball to start today's game.