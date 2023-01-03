Skip to main content

Virginia in the Mix for Four-Star Defensive Lineman

UVA made the cut for one of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2024
On New Year's Day, four-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler cut his recruitment down from more then 35 programs to a top 13 and Virginia made the cut along with a number of notable programs - Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, USC, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Colorado. 

A 6'4", 290-pound defensive lineman from the Pace Academy in Atlanta, Brown-Shuler has already proven to be a disruptive force and he still has one more season of high school football to add to his impressive tape. Brown-Shuler is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which also ranks him as the No. 12 defensive lineman in the country, the No. 15 prospect from the state of Georgia, and the No. 86-overall recruit in the class of 2024. See his highlights below: 

Brown-Shuler made a number of visits to some of the top programs in college football this fall. He was at Tennessee for the Vols' big win over Alabama and also took visits to Clemson and Georgia. Virginia managed to get the highly-coveted defensive lineman to Charlottesville for a visit on November 5th. 

With offers from numerous Power Five programs on the table, Brown-Shuler made his first big cut on New Year's Day, cutting out more than 20 schools, including Texas, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, Florida, Auburn, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, NC State, Michigan State, and Arkansas. 

Virginia made the cut and remains in the hunt, along with several big-name programs, for Hevin Brown-Shuler's commitment as the long march begins towards early signing day next December. 

