Virginia OG John Paul Flores Enters Transfer Portal

Less than a day after the news broke that UVA offensive line coach Garett Tujague would be leaving to take the same job at NC State, the impact of that move is already being felt at Virginia as starting offensive guard John Paul Flores reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday morning.

A 6'4", 308-pound graduate student from Arlington, Texas, Flores transferred to Virginia from Dartmouth last January and started in five games at left guard for the Cavaliers this season. An injury in the game against Louisville kept Flores from starting the rest of the way, but he still appeared in each of UVA's 10 games this season.

Flores' initial transfer into the UVA football program was essential for a Virginia offensive line unit which had lost six players with starting experience following Bronco Mendenhall's resignation in 2021. So, it goes without saying that losing Flores now will be a tough blow for the UVA offensive line, which has already lost junior guard Zachary Teter to the portal and offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who is reuniting with former Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae at NC State.

John Paul Flores enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Virginia now has a total of 11 players in the NCAA transfer portal.

