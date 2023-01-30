Virginia Promotes Adam Mims to be New Wide Receivers Coach

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott announced on Monday morning the promotion of senior offensive analyst Adam Mims to the position of wide receivers coach, replacing Marques Hagans, who left to join the coaching staff at Penn State after holding the position for the last ten seasons.

“I’m pleased to take this opportunity to promote Adam to a full-time coaching position,” said Virginia head coach Tony Elliott. “He’s an outstanding young coach and we’re blessed he has been with us for the past year as an analyst. He understands the program, is familiar with the offense and knows the players. That will make it a seamless transition for him. He’s demonstrated the ability to bring out the best in his position players in the past and brings great passion and enthusiasm to the program every day.”

Mims joined the UVA coaching staff in 2022 after serving as an assistant coach at UT-Chattanooga for the last three seasons, helping to two develop two all-conference wide receivers during that time. He also coached receivers at Tennessee Tech in 2018 and was the receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Presbyterian, where he coached another receiver who garnered all-conference selections in both of Mims' two seasons on the staff. Mims began his coaching career as an offensive analyst at Samford in 2015, helping the Bulldogs field the nation's third-best passing offense and seventh-best total offense that season.

“There truly are not enough words to express the excitement I have for the opportunity to lead our receivers at such an incredible University,” said Mims. “I appreciate Coach Elliott entrusting me to serve such a special group of young men. I eagerly await the days, weeks and months ahead assisting this group, and ultimately our team, reach its fullest potential.”

Mims was a three-time All-Southern Conference selection as a receiver at Furman, where he ended his career in 2011 as the program's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards.

Adam Mims will certainly have his work cut out for him as he takes the reins of a Virginia wide receiver room which has experienced some significant attrition in the past couple of seasons. The Cavaliers had five receivers record at least 550 receiving yards in the 2021 season and none of those players will be on the roster in 2023.

