Virginia RB Mike Hollins "Doing Well" After Second Surgery

Virginia running back Mike Hollins is reportedly "doing well" following a second surgery on Tuesday morning, as reported by SI's Ross Dellenger, citing a Hollins family spokesperson. Hollins was one of two survivors of Sunday night's shooting at the University of Virginia. The other survivor, a female student who has not been identified, is in stable condition.

According to an earlier report from Dellenger, Hollins was shot in the back and suffered a wound to his abdomen. He underwent emergency surgery on Sunday night and was in critical condition and on a ventilator. The second procedure on Tuesday morning was to check his abdominal cavity and kidneys for damage.

Christopher Darnell Jones, a UVA student and former Virginia football player, has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. The shooting occurred on a bus that was taking UVA students back from a class field trip to Washington, D.C. When the bus arrived back in Charlottesville near the Culbreth Parking Garage, Jones opened fire on several students at the front of the bus, killing Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry, and wounding Hollins and one other unnamed student.

Hollins' condition is improving but he will reportedly remain in the hospital for the foreseeable future.