Virginia Safety Antonio Clary Announces Return for Fifth Season

Some big news for the Virginia defense emerged this week as a key starter in the secondary announced he will be returning to the Cavaliers for the 2023 season. Senior safety Antonio Clary will return to UVA for a fifth year, he announced on social media on Monday night.

"UVA has made me a better man on and off the field and I'm truly grateful," Clary said in a tweet. "My dreams to play at the next level are still in front of me; however, I have some unfinished business and accomplishments that I promised myself. After talking with my family and taking some time to myself, I've decided it's best for me to come back and go out with a bang one last time! With that being said, I will be returning to UVA for my final year of eligibility!!"

Clary has appeared in 33 games over the last four seasons at Virginia, including 13 starts. He has chosen to exercise his option for an extra year of eligibility as the 2020 COVID-19 season does not count towards a player's eligibility.

Although limited to just eight games in 2022 due to injury issues, Clary had by far his best season, recording career-highs in nearly every defensive category. He finished with 56 total tackles, 31 of them solo stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, two passes defended, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception. The Virginia secondary drastically improved in 2022, developing into a strength for the UVA defense, and Clary was a key part of that secondary unit.

The UVA secondary is losing both of its lockdown corners in Anthony Johnson (NFL Draft) and Fentrell Cypress II (transfer portal), so Clary's return brings much-needed experience and leadership to the Virginia secondary for the 2023 season.

Clary received a bachelor's degree in history with a minor in African & American Studies in May 2022 and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Educational Psychology.

