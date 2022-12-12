Virginia Star Linebacker Nick Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

The leader of the UVA defense has been lost to the transfer portal. Virginia star linebacker Nick Jackson, who led the Cavaliers in tackles in each of the last three seasons, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday morning.

A three-time All-ACC selection, Jackson was the unquestioned leader of the UVA defense for the last three years, leading by word and most impressively by example. In 2022, Jackson finished with 104 tackles, 41 of them solo stops, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, four pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and a fumble recovery.

Jackson earned Second-Team All-ACC honors for the second season in a row after averaging 10.4 tackles per game, second-best in the conference. He was a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2021 after leading the entire conference in tackles with 117. Jackson was also second in the ACC with 10.5 tackles per game in 2020 and earned Third-Team All-ACC honors that season.

Jackson finishes his UVA career with 354 tackles, tied for 11th-most all-time in Virginia program history. He amassed 20 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over 46 total games played, including 33 starts at linebacker.

Nick Jackson leaves a gaping hole both at the linebacker position and in the locker room, a hole which the Virginia defense will undoubtedly struggle to fill. It would be difficult to criticize Jackson's decision given the current state of the Virginia football program and the fact that his consistent level of elite play at the linebacker position will likely draw interest from several top programs.

Jackson enters the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Virginia now has 12 players in the NCAA transfer portal.

