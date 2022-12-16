Virginia Starting OT Logan Taylor Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia has lost another starter to the transfer portal. Sophomore offensive tackle Logan Taylor, who started all ten games this season for UVA, reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

A 6'6", 300-pound tackle from Nova Scotia who played at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, Taylor appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2021 before starting all ten games on the offensive line this season. Taylor is the third UVA offensive lineman to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining Zachary Teter and John Paul Flores. The losses of Taylor and Flores are especially costly for the Cavaliers, who have struggled to maintain depth and experience on the offensive line over the past year.

Virginia also lost offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who left UVA after seven seasons to take the same job at NC State.

Virginia now has 13 players in the transfer portal, including starters Brennan Armstrong, Fentrell Cypress II, Nick Jackson, John Paul Flores, and Logan Taylor.

Keep track of all of UVA's movements in the NCAA transfer portal here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Updates

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN