Virginia Starting OT Logan Taylor Enters Transfer Portal

Taylor started all ten games on the offensive line for the Cavaliers this season
Virginia has lost another starter to the transfer portal. Sophomore offensive tackle Logan Taylor, who started all ten games this season for UVA, reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. 

A 6'6", 300-pound tackle from Nova Scotia who played at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, Taylor appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2021 before starting all ten games on the offensive line this season. Taylor is the third UVA offensive lineman to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining Zachary Teter and John Paul Flores. The losses of Taylor and Flores are especially costly for the Cavaliers, who have struggled to maintain depth and experience on the offensive line over the past year. 

Virginia also lost offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who left UVA after seven seasons to take the same job at NC State. 

Virginia now has 13 players in the transfer portal, including starters Brennan Armstrong, Fentrell Cypress II, Nick Jackson, John Paul Flores, and Logan Taylor. 

