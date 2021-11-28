Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Watch: Virginia Tech Fans Rush the Field at Scott Stadium After Road Win over Virginia

    Hokie fans spilled out onto the field after a road victory over the Cavaliers in the Commonwealth Cup on Saturday night
    Virginia Tech fans stormed the field at Scott Stadium after the Hokies' 29-24 road victory over the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday night. 

    Even though it was an away game for Virginia Tech, there was still a sizable contingent of Hokie fans packed in the stands at Scott Stadium. Many of them ended up on Virginia's home field after the Hokies defeated the Cavaliers in the Commonwealth Clash. 

