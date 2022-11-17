Virginia to Hold Memorial Service at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday

In lieu of Saturday's canceled UVA football game, the University of Virginia will hold a memorial service on Saturday at 3:30pm at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry, who were killed in a shooting on Sunday night, as well as Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, who were injured in the attack.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan made the announcement for the memorial in a video to the entire UVA community on Wednesday and said that the memorial will be open to all. Watch Jim Ryan's full address below:

The service will also be streamed online at www.virginia.edu. Overflow seating for the service will be available at Klockner Stadium and inside Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. Doors will open for John Paul Jones Arena, Klockner Stadium, and Old Cabell Hall at 2pm. The clear bag policy will be in effect and all guests will be screened via metal detector at each of the three venues.

Parking is available in the parking lot and garage of John Paul Jones Arena, the West Lot across from the arena, the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage and the lots surrounding Scott Stadium. Attendees can take the Gold and Silver Lines of the University Transit Service, which will run its fare-free weekend bus routes throughout Grounds over the weekend.

There will also be a live broadcast of the ceremony shown at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Avenue.

“Shared grief – as the vigil showed – is a keen reminder that it is our bonds with each other and with a common community that give us the strength to endure and that are more real and powerful than our perceived differences,” Jim Ryan said. “I hope all of us can carry that knowledge with us in the days ahead and can continue to draw strength and comfort from one another.”