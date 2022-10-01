Skip to main content

Virginia vs. Duke Football | Live Updates

Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia football game at Duke on Saturday night

The Duke Blue Devils host the Virginia Cavaliers in a Saturday-night ACC Coastal showdown at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Follow along with score updates and live analysis for UVA at Duke below.

This article will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates are at the top. 

Virginia Drive - 12:37 1Q

In his first game back after missing the last two weeks with an illness, Billy Kemp gets his hands on the ball on each of Virginia's first two plays. The first almost ends disastrously as Brennan Armstrong pitches it ahead to Billy Kemp on an end-around but Kemp is unable to handle the ball and it falls to the turf for an incomplete pass. On second down, Armstrong throws to Kemp in the flat, who gains nine yards. That sets up a third and short, which UVA converts on an eight-yard run by Perris Jones. Armstrong throws over the middle to tight end Grant Misch for a gain of six, but then Billy Kemp is tackled for a one-yard loss on second down and is injured on the play. On third and 5, Armstrong finds Dontayvion Wicks on a crossing route to pick up the first down. UVA quickly goes for a big play on the next snap but Armstrong's deep ball down the right sideline is just out of reach of a diving Lavel Davis Jr. Armstrong scrambled for seven yards on second down and then threw an incomplete pass to Keytaon Thompson on third down. UVA lines up to go for it on fourth but Armstrong surprisingly pooch punts the ball down to the Duke 13-yard line. 

Duke Drive - 15:00 1Q

Jaylen Coleman runs for seven yards on the first play from scrimmage. Coleman gets the handoff again on second down and moves the chains.  Leonard drops back to pass for the first time and is immediately pressured into throwing an incomplete pass. Leonard throws a receiver screen to Eli Pancol, but the play is blown up by Anthony Johnson for a two-yard loss. On third and 12, Duke tries another receiver screen to the opposite side, and once again UVA is all over it as Jaylon Baker and Josh Ahern wrap up Pancol for a four-yard loss to force a Duke punt. 

