Virginia vs. Syracuse Football | Live Updates

The Syracuse Orange host the Virginia Cavaliers in a Friday-night ACC showdown at the JMA Wireless Dome. Follow along with score updates and live analysis for UVA at Syracuse below. This article will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates are the top.

Current Score: Virginia 0, Syracuse 13

Virginia Drive - 11:32 2Q

Armstrong throws back-to-back incompletions on deep passing attempts to the right sideline as he fails to connect with Davis or Thompson on either play. A false start brings up 3rd and 15 and Armstrong throws a screen pass to Wicks, who is able to pick up 12 yards to make it a manageable fourth and three. Armstrong tries to throw a quick out route to Keytaon Thompson, but it's batted down by Garrett Williams. Yet again, UVA fails to cash in on the takeaway and the Cavaliers are still scoreless.

Syracuse Drive - 12:48 2Q

The Virginia defense has done a really nice job containing Sean Tucker so far. Cuse tries to get him going on first and second down, but he isn't able to get far, which brings up third and long. Shrader has all day to throw, but he tries to force it in a tight window and Jonas Sanker steps in front of it for an interception. That's Shrader's first pick of the season and the second takeaway of the game for the UVA defense. Now it's time for the Virginia offense to take advantage in plus territory.

Virginia Drive - 14:06 2Q

Perris Jones gets tackled for no gain and then Armstrong throws to Wicks on the left side for a pickup of five yards. On third and five, Armstrong tries to go back to Dontayvion Wicks on a deep ball down the left sideline but his pass is too far in front of Wicks, who may have been held a little on his route. Nonetheless, UVA goes three-and-out and the Virginia defense comes back onto the field just trying to keep the Cavaliers in the game.

Syracuse Drive - 0:47 1Q

Robert Anae gets tricky on the first play as Trebor Pena has the ball pitched back to him in the backfield before throwing a deep ball down the field and Nick Jackson commits a pass interference penalty to prevent the touchdown. The first quarter comes to an end with Syracuse outgaining Virginia 126-42 in total offense. Virginia comes up with an important stop to keep the margin at two possessions as Chico Bennett Jr. sacks Shrader on third down and Syracuse settles for a 32-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt to make it 13-0.

Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 14 yards, 1:32 | Outcome: 32-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt

Virginia Drive - 0:54 1Q

Brennan Armstrong rushes to the right on a designed run and collides with his own receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and the ball pops free and right into the hands Garrett Williams as Virginia's drive lasts only one play.

Syracuse Drive - 5:17 1Q

Shrader finds Pena over the middle of the field for a first down. An incompletion and a false start forces Cuse into a third and 9, but Shrader finds Oronde Gadsden over the middle for 29 yards to the UVA 27-yard line. Another Syracuse false start makes it 2nd and 13 and Shrader dumps a short pass to Sean Tucker, who darts ahead for a first down. Linebacker Josh Ahern is down with what appears to be a right shoulder injury. Sean Tucker gets the carry on first and second down and UVA stops him to bring up third and 3. Shrader tries to connect with Damien Alford in the end zone but his pass is high and Cuse settles for a 26-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt to make it 10-0. Good stand for the UVA defense.

Scoring Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 4:17 | Outcome: 26-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt.

Virginia Drive - 7:20 1Q

Armstrong scrambles ahead for a gain of seven yards to the Syracuse 30-yard line. Xavier Brown stumbles ahead for a gain of one and then Armstrong tries to extend the play on third down but is sacked by Marlowe Wax. Brendan Farrell comes back onto the field and again pushes his field attempt wide right, this time from 49 yards. Two misses from Farrell and the Cavaliers are still scoreless as they are unable to capitalize on the turnover. Shades of the Illinois game.

Syracuse Drive - 7:27 1Q

On Syracuse's first play from scrimmage, Sean Tucker rushes ahead but Kam Butler punches the ball out from behind and Jonas Sanker recovers it to give the ball back to the Virginia offense at the Syracuse 37-yard line.

Virginia Drive - 12:18 1Q

Forced into an early third and long, Brennan Armstrong scrambles ahead for a first down. After an incomplete pass and a short run by Mike Hollins, Armstrong converts again as he throws to Dontayvion Wicks, who makes a great catch on the sideline for a first down. Armstrong then goes deep to Lavel Davis Jr., who nearly makes a one-handed catch, but it falls incomplete as Syracuse is called for pass interference. Keytaon Thompson takes the handoff on an end-around for nine yards, but then Perris Jones is brought down for a loss of one and Jonathan Leech is whistled for a false start, forcing UVA into another third and long. Thompson runs a great route and is wide open in the seam, but Armstrong's pass sails too high and UVA settles for a long field goal attempt. Brendan Farrell attempts what would have been a career-high 51-yard field goal, but he pushes it wide right and UVA's drive comes up empty.

Syracuse Drive - 15:00 1Q

Trebor Pena gives the Syracuse offense excellent starting field position for their first drive as he returns the opening kickoff 57 yards to the UVA 41-yard line. Garrett Shrader completes back-to-back passes over the middle to Oronde Gadsden to get the ball to the UVA 12-yard line. Syracuse goes on the ground to Sean Tucker on two-straight plays and the UVA defense is able stop him for short gains to bring up third down. Shrader passes to Tucker in the flat and Fentrell Cypress forces him out of bounds short of the line to gain and Syracuse is called for a holding penalty. On third and 15, Shrader spots a wide open lane and runs it himself 17 yards into the endzone untouched for a touchdown. The Cavaliers nearly came up with the stop, but the Orange strike first.