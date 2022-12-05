Skip to main content

Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks Declares for the NFL Draft

The UVA football record-holder in single-season receiving yards has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks has officially declared for the NFL Draft, per an Instagram post on Monday night. 

"Coach Hagans, thank you for believing and taking a chance on me, also for your love and guidance," Wicks said in the post. "To my brothers, I enjoyed every bit of time we had together and I'll never forget them. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to attend the University of Virginia."

In his first season as a starter in 2021, Wicks emerged as a star with 57 receptions for nine touchdowns and 1,203 receiving yards, passing Herman Moore for the UVA program single-season receiving record. Wicks earned First-Team All-ACC honors and was a midseason addition to the Biletnikoff Watch List. 

The 2022 season saw a significant drop-off in production for Wicks, who uncharacteristically struggled with drops and was routinely not on the same page with Brennan Armstrong, as both quarterback and receiver struggled to adjust to a new offensive system. 

Despite the regression, there should still be some significant interest from NFL organizations in Dontayvion Wicks for his elite route-running abilities and the pass-catching skills he displayed in some moments this season as well as throughout the 2021 season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 2021, Virginia had five receivers with at least 550 receiving yards. One year later, all five of those players are no longer on the team, as Ra'Shaun Henry and Jelani Woods left for the NFL after 2021, Billy Kemp IV and Keytaon Thompson have exhausted their eligibility, and Dontayvion Wicks has now declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Wicks is the second Cavalier to declare for the NFL Draft since the end of the season, joining First-Team All-ACC cornerback Anthony Johnson, who declared for the Draft on Friday. Both Johnson and Wicks have accepted invitations to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl on February 4th in Mobile, Alabama. 

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Three-star wide receiver Jaden Gibson announced his commitment to the Virginia football program.
Football

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Record-Breaking Wide Receiver

By Matt Newton
Armaan Franklin, Ben Vander Plas, and Reece Beekman walk off the court after the Virginia men's basketball team defeated Florida State at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Remains at No. 3 in AP Top 25 as Top Three Hold Serve

By Matt Newton
Tony Elliott looks on from the sidelines during the Virginia football game against North Carolina at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia Football Transfer Portal Updates

By Matt Newton
Fentrell Cypress II defends against a wide receiver during the Virginia football game against Illinois.
Football

Virginia CB Fentrell Cypress II to Enter Transfer Portal

By Matt Newton
Virginia wrestling vs. Northwestern.
All Sports

Virginia Wrestling Wins Matches at Queens and Campbell

By Matt Newton
Class of 2024 center Raleigh Burgess has been offered by the Virginia men's basketball program.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers Talented 2024 Big Man After Visit

By Matt Newton
McKenna Dale dribbles the ball down the floor during the Virginia women's basketball game against Wake Forest at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Moves to 10-0 With Blowout Win Over UNCW

By Kathleen Boyce
Kihei Clark attempts a three-pointer during the Virginia men's basketball game against Florida State at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Kihei Clark Moves Up in the All-Time Record Books at Virginia

By Matt Newton