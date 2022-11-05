Virginia's Upset Bid Falls Short in 31-28 Loss to No. 17 North Carolina

After a strong all-around first half that saw the Cavaliers take a 14-10 halftime lead over the 17th-ranked Tar Heels, UNC responded with three-consecutive touchdowns to start the second half as No. 17 North Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) defeated Virginia (3-6, 1-5 ACC) 31-28 on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

First Quarter

The Virginia offense took the field first and was missing four starters at the skill positions - wide receivers Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Lavel Davis Jr. and running back Perris Jones. So naturally, UVA drove down the field with ease and scored its first opening-drive touchdown of the season as Brennan Armstrong capped a 9-play, 65-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run.

The Tar Heels responded with a quick effective drive of their own, as Drake Maye led UNC down the field inside the UVA 5-yard line. But the Virginia defense made a stop thanks to a 3rd-down sack from Nick Jackson to hold the Heels to a 35-yard field goal from Noah Burnette.

Virginia put together another promising drive with Sean Wilson hauling in a pair of first-down completions, but then Armstrong had a pass tipped and intercepted by a diving Storm Duck, bringing the drive to an end inside UNC territory.

The Virginia defense bent slightly on North Carolina's next drive, but the Cavaliers didn't break and held UNC to a punt around midfield.

Second Quarter

Virginia drove inside the UNC 35-yard line thanks to some nice runs from Ronnie Walker Jr., who got his first carries of the season after missing several months with a foot injury suffered back in the spring. UVA's drive sputtered after that, though, and Brennan Armstrong executed his second pooch punt of the season, which went into the end zone for a touchback.

Drake Maye moved the Tar Heels into Virginia territory with a series of completions, but then UNC got pushed back 15 yards for an illegal block below the waist. Jonas Sanker made a pair of nice plays, tackling Josh Downs after a gain of just one yard and then breaking up a pass to seemingly bring up a 3rd and 24. However, the refs called a very late (and highly questionable) pass interference penalty on Sanker, breathing new life into the UNC drive. The Tar Heels took full advantage of the call as a few plays later, Drake Maye used his legs to extend a play and reversed field for a five-yard touchdown run to give North Carolina a 10-7 lead.

The Virginia offense responded with a fantastic drive, going 75 yards in 13 plays. The UVA run game powered the drive, with Mike Hollins and Ronnie Walker Jr. running effectively behind some solid blocking from the Cavalier offensive line. Armstrong converted a 3rd and 8 with a nice pass to tight end Sackett Wood down inside the UNC 5-yard line. On the next play, freshman Xavier Brown got the carry and ran over a North Carolina defender to get across the goal line for his first-career touchdown, putting Virginia back in front.

Neither team moved the ball down the field much in the remaining couple of minutes before halftime. The UVA defense held the ACC's No. 1 offense to 195 total yards and just 10 points in the first half, while the UVA offense looked much better despite being without four starters at the skill positions, scoring touchdowns on both of its red zone trips. Virginia played perhaps its best half of football and took a 14-10 lead into the halftime break.

Third Quarter

North Carolina came out strong to start the second half. A 32-yard completion from Drake Maye to Josh Downs helped to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Elijah Green. That capped an 8-play, 75-yard drive that took less than three minutes as the Tar Heels regained a 17-14 lead.

Virginia's offensive response was equally strong, as Armstrong made a great throw to Sean Wilson to move the chains on 3rd and 15. On the the next play, Armstrong threw over the UNC defense to Sackett Wood Jr., who ran down the right sideline and leapt into the end zone. He was ruled out at the 1-yard line after review, but Ronnie Walker Jr. got the handoff on the next play and punched it in for his first touchdown of the season, giving the Cavaliers a 21-17 lead.

The game we didn't think would turn into a shootout turned into just that as UNC responded with another scoring drive, going 71 yards in eight plays. Drake Maye used his legs for a 21-yard run and then found Josh Downs for back-to-back first down completions. After a sack by Olasunkonmi Agunloye set up a 3rd and 8, Maye lofted a beautiful ball to Josh Downs in the back left corner of the end zone for a touchdown as North Carolina retook the lead.

UVA moved out to midfield on its ensuing drive thanks to some nice runs from Mike Hollins, but then Armstrong threw three-consecutive incompletions and the Cavaliers were forced to punt.

Fourth Quarter

North Carolina cashed in on the opportunity, putting together a third-consecutive scoring drive. North Carolina picked up a few first downs to move into Virginia territory, but then then the Cavalier defense stopped Maye on a QB sneak to make it fourth down. Elijah Green bounced a run outside on 4th and 1 to keep the drive alive and on the next play, Maye passed the ball right back to Green, who broke a tackle and sprinted down the right sideline for a 22-yard touchdown, pushing the Tar Heel lead to 31-21.

Suddenly trailing by double digits, the Cavaliers were in desperate need of a strong answer from their offense, but they didn't get it. Demick Starling took the kick return out from deep in the end zone and was unable to get out to the 15-yard line. Then UVA was flagged for a holding penalty on its first play. Armstrong had nowhere to throw on third down and was forced to scramble, but he came up well short of the line to gain as Virginia went three-and-out for the first time in the game.

The UVA defense came up with its first stop of the second-half on North Carolina's next possession, but it was of no consequence as Virginia punted it right back after just five plays.

A long punt return set up Maye and the Tar Heel offense in UVA territory, but the Virginia defensive unit made another stand. North Carolina went for it on 4th down, but Elijah Green was tackled short of the marker to give the UVA offense another chance.

This time, Virginia took advantage as Brennan Armstrong led the Cavaliers down the field in just 59 seconds. Armstrong hit Demick Starling down the right sideline for a 40-yard pickup and a few plays later, Armstrong bowled over a couple of UNC defenders at the goal line to score an 8-yard touchdown to make it 31-28 with 3:24 to go.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they had no timeouts left due to using them while in punt formation on consecutive drives. UNC recovered UVA's onside kick attempt and then Maye connected with Josh Downs to move the chains, allowing the Tar Heels to kill the rest of the clock.

Virginia gave North Carolina a good fight and there was a lot to like about the Cavaliers' performance on Saturday, but it wasn't enough as UNC escaped Charlottesville with a 31-28 win.

Stat snapshot:

Now 3-6 overall and 1-5 in ACC play, Virginia will be back in action next Saturday at 12pm for the final ACC home game of the season against ACC Coastal foe Pittsburgh.

