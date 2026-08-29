Mention NC State football to any Virginia fan, and one name almost automatically immediately arises: CJ Bailey.

And with good reason. The junior quarterback dissected the Cavaliers in last season's meeting in Raleigh, running for two touchdowns and passing for another in the Wolfpack's 35-31 victory.

Bailey again will lead NC State's offense in Saturday's season-opening rematch in Scott Stadium, and he may be more dangerous than ever. But he's not the only Wolfpack player who'll have an impact on the outcome.

Starting with the obvious, here are five NC State players to watch:

1. QB CJ Bailey

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound junior threw 25 touchdown passes (against nine interceptions) last season, but he's equally dangerous with his legs. He ran for six touchdowns (including the two against Virginia).

Limiting Bailey's rushing ability seems to be a key to containing the Wolfpack offense. In four of NC State's five losses last season (to Duke, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Miami) Bailey was held to 10 yards or fewer (including sacks). Virginia needs to keep him out of the open field. If Kam Robinson can play, he may be used as a spy for just that purpose.

2. RB Duke Scott

The Wolfpack actually had more rushing yards (216) than passing yards (200) in last year's contest. Hollywood Smothers picked up 140 yards on just 17 carries (8.2 per rush) and also scored twice.

Smothers transferred to Texas, but Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is such a fan of Scott that he awarded him the coveted No. 1 jersey that rewards players for talent and leadership.

Scott (5-foot-10, 220 pounds) gained 581 yards on 106 carries last season and takes over as the Wolfpack's primary ball-carrier. If he can enjoy similar success Saturday, Virginia's defense won't be able to tee off on Bailey, and play-action passing will become even more of a threat.

3. LT Jimarion McCrimon

Unlike Virginia's, the Wolfpack's offensive line has undergone some major reshuffling, but Doeren may have landed a solid anchor in McCrimon, who earned was named to the all-American Athletic Conference team last season at East Carolina.

McCrimon (6-foot-5, 314 pounds) started 12 of the Pirates' 13 games at left tackle last season for an offense that averaged nearly 33 points per game. It'll be his responsibility to protect Bailey's blind side from Virginia pass rushers Fisher Camac, Matthew Fobbs-White and others.

4. NT Katron Evans

Among the best news for Wolfpack fans this month was the court ruling that makes Evans eligibile for this game while his appeal for season-long eligiility moves forward.

Evans, a Norfolk native, is a huge (6-foot-3, 335 pounds) fifth-year run-stuffer who will challenge Virginia's veteran offensive line. Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings loves to establish the ground game and never hesitates to call runs between the tackles. Evans, who made previous stops at Marshall and Charlotte, could complicate those plans.

5. OLB Harvey Dyson III

Another experienced transfer on a new-look defense, Dyson wreaked havoc last season in helping Tulane reach the College Football Playoff.

The 6-foot-2, 257-pound Dyson had eight sacks among his 11.5 tackles for loss for the Green Wave in 2025. Look for him to blitz Beau Pribula and try to set the edge on Virginia's perimeter run game. He'll be a handful for Cavalier tight ends Dakota Twitty and John Rogers to block.