Virginia vs. Maryland NCAA Men's Lacrosse Quarterfinals | Follow Along Live

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (12-3) vs. No. 1 Maryland Terrapins (15-0) men's lacrosse game in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. 

Virginia 3, Maryland 9 | 5:14 2Q

Luke Wierman wins the faceoff cleanly and passes to Owen Murphy on the left wing in transition and stings the top corner for another Maryland goal. Wierman is beginning to take over at the faceoff x. 

Virginia 3, Maryland 8 | 5:20 2Q

Kyle Long cuts to the middle of the UVA zone defense and Logan Wisnauskas finds him for a jump shot that Nunes gets a piece of but it still goes in. 

Virginia 3, Maryland 7 | 8:29 2Q

Eric Malever cuts to the front of the cage and gets the feed from Jack Brennan. Malever is met by multiple defenders but still manages to get the shot off at close-range and scores to make it 7-3. 

Virginia 3, Maryland 6 | 9:20 2Q

Payton Cormier dodges against Roman Puglise and passes to Jeff Conner on the left wing and Conner beats McNaney on a low-angle shot for his second goal of the game. 

Virginia 2, Maryland 6 | 11:45 2Q

Luke Wierman wins the next faceoff and the Terrapins generate another great look out of the substitution game, leading to a goal for Jonathan Donville off of a pass from Roman Puglise. 

Virginia 2, Maryland 5 | 12:09 2Q

Daniel Maltz gets some space and shoots on the run, beating Nunes and pushing the Terrapin lead back to three goals. 

Virginia 2, Maryland 4 | 13:10 2Q

Maryland's defense has a miscommunication on a screen and Jeff Conner gets an open shot from the right wing and beats McNaney on a low shot for UVA's second goal of the game. 

End of the first quarter. Virginia 1, Maryland 4

Shellenberger and Jeff Conner both attempt contested fadeaway shots on UVA's final possession of the opening quarter. Shellenberger misses the cage on his shot and Conner's shot was easily saved by McNaney. Maryland ends the first quarter on a 4-0 run. 

Virginia 1, Maryland 4 | 1:40 1Q

UVA wins a faceoff but Payton Cormier turns it over and the ball goes back to Maryland. Anthony Demaio gets another open look from the right side and finds the back of the net again as he beats Nunes low. Demaio has a first-quarter hat trick. 

Virginia 1, Maryland 3 | 2:43 1Q

Virginia is not moving the ball very much on offense. Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore have not been able to win their individual matchups so far. After another empty UVA possession, Jonathan Donville gets free as he comes onto the field out of the substitution box and has a wide open look and buries it to put Maryland up 3-1. 

Virginia 1, Maryland 2 | 5:33 1Q

Petey LaSalla wins the ensuing faceoff. In the first meeting between these two teams back in March, Maryland had huge advantage at faceoff as Luke Wierman dominated the matchup with Petey LaSalla. So far today, Virginia has won two of the three faceoffs and on the one faceoff that Maryland won, the Terrapins immediately turned it over. Anthony Demaio gets the feed from Wisnauskas on the right wing and stings the top of the net to give Maryland the lead. 

Virginia 1, Maryland 1 | 7:39 1Q

Virginia is winning the possession time battle but not getting great looks. Matt Moore settles for a fadeaway shot that McNaney saves with ease. Xander Dickson gets stuck on the defensive end and Anthony Demaio attacks him right away. Demaio blows by Dickson and the slide is slate as Demaio scores to get Maryland on the board. 

Virginia 1, Maryland 0 | 9:55 1Q

Virginia wins the opening faceoff as Scott Bower takes a big hit from Logan Wisnauskas but UVA collects the ground ball. Virginia's first possession ends with an easy save for Logan McNaney on Matt Moore's shot. Keegan Khan gets a good look on Maryland's first offensive set and Matthew Nunes makes a great save. Griffin Schutz dodges from behind the cage and shoots low, beating McNaney and the Cavaliers are on the board first. 

