No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 5 North Carolina Live Updates | NCAA Men's Lacrosse

No. 8 Virginia (9-6, 2-2 ACC) faces off in the ACC Championship against No. 5 North Carolina (12-3, 2-2 ACC) in Charlotte, North Carolina. Virginia fell to North Carolina 16-15 in overtime during the regular season. Virginia is seeking its first ACC Tournament titleUpdates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent events at the top.

Virginia 11, North Carolina 2 | HALFTIME

Virginia 11 North Carolina 2 | Q2 1:38



McCabe Millon scores again as he has three goals and two assists. Truitt Sunderland scores his fourth of the day shortly after.

Virginia 9 North Carolina 2 | Q2 4:51



Hudson Hausmann scores in transition to make it eight straight for the Cavaliers. Jake Marek makes another unbelievable save. Truitt Sunderland scores again as the Hoos have scored nine straight goals.

MAKE IT 8 GOALS IN A ROW💥#GoHoos🔸⚔️🔹 pic.twitter.com/4S65OEKjso — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 3, 2026

Virginia 7 North Carolina 2 | Q2 10:48



Will Inderlied stretches Virginia's lead to six. After the goal Marek makes another massive save on the other end. He's got seven saves so far. B. Millon finds Duenkel to make it 7-2 Hoos. Timeout UNC.

Virginia 5 North Carolina 2 | Q1 2:20



McCabe Millon scores in transition off of a feed from Sunderland. On the other end Marek makes another save before M. Millon returns the favor with a feed to Sunderland.

Virginia 3 North Carolina 2 | Q1 5:38



Virginia goes man up with Brendan Millon finding Truitt Sunderland to take the lead. UNC received the penalty for an illegal stick.

Virginia 2 North Carolina 2 | Q1 6:26



In need of an answer McCabe Millon scores the first of the day for the Hoos. Chase Band recorded the assist. Minutes later, Joey Terenzi splits his man and scores from the top of the key.

Virginia 0 North Carolina 2 | Q1 10:04



The Hoos fail to score on their opening two possessions. James Matan on the Tar Heels first possession finds nylon with an on the run shot. Pietramala feeds Brevin Wilson to give UNC an early advantage.

Virginia vs North Carolina Pregame Notes

For a preview: Virginia Lacrosse vs. North Carolina ACC Championship Preview

Virginia fell to North Carolina 16-15 in overtime in Charlottesville, Virginia in April

Virginia is seeking its first ACC Tournament title since 2019

North Carolina defeated Syracuse 12-10 in the second semifinal to advance to Sunday's championship