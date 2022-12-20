Three Former Wahoos Crack the Premier Lacrosse League's Top 50 Players

The Premier Lacrosse League unveiled its Top 50 players of the 2022 season as voted by the league's current players and three former Virginia men's lacrosse stars made the Top 50.

No. 41: Ryan Conrad (UVA '19)

The former No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019, Ryan Conrad had a breakout season for the Waterdogs this summer, totaling 18 points on 10 goals and eight assists. Conrad was phenomenal on both ends of the field as one of the top two-way midfielders in the league and helped lead the Waterdogs to the 2022 PLL Championship.

No. 28: Charlie Bertrand (UVA '21)

Charlie Bertrand emerged as one of the most creative goal scorers in the PLL in 2022. He was a human highlight reel for the Redwoods this summer, making multiple appearances on the SportsCenter Top 10. Bertrand scored 18 goals this season and many of them were flashy goals like this that made the rounds on social media.

No. 18: Zed Williams (UVA' 17)

Zed Williams recorded 19 points on 13 goals and six assists for the No. 1 seed Whipsnakes this summer, but that was considered a down year for the 2020 MVP and 2021 All-Star. Still, Williams has established himself as one of the most difficult attackmen to defend in the entire league.

See the full 2022 PLL Top 50 list here.

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN