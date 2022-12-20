Two Cavaliers Make USA Roster for 2023 World Lacrosse Championship

Two former Virginia men's lacrosse players have earned the prestigious honor of representing the United States on an international level. Ryan Conrad and Charlie Bertrand were selected to the United States' final 23-man roster for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship, which will be held from June 21st through July 1st in San Diego.

Head coach John Danowski and the U.S. coaching staff selected the final 23-man roster from a group of 50 players who were invited to a series of four training camps over the last six months, with the last camp taking place in Florida earlier this month. Four current and former UVA men's lacrosse players were invited to the camps: Ryan Conrad, Charlie Bertrand, Matt Moore, and Connor Shellenberger. Conrad and Bertrand made the cut to represent Team USA at the World Championship.

Ryan Conrad and Charlie Bertrand are no strangers to winning championships. Conrad has won titles at seemingly every level. He won a high school state championship at Loyola Blakefield in 2013 (not to mention two more state titles in soccer), a gold medal as part of the United State's U19 World Lacrosse Championship team in 2016, an ACC and NCAA Championship at Virginia in 2019, and most recently, the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Championship with the Waterdogs. Bertrand, meanwhile, won back-to-back NCAA Division II national titles at Merrimack in 2018 and 2019, before transferring to Virginia and winning a national championship at the DI level in 2021.

Now, Conrad and Bertrand will look to help the United States win the World Lacrosse Men's Championship for the 11th time. The Americans are the defending champions, but there has not been a repeat winner of the title since 2002, when the United States won its sixth-consecutive championship. The United States (2010, 2018) and Canada (2006, 2014) have alternated winning the World Championship for the last 20 years.

