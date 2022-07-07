Skip to main content

Virginia Men's Lacrosse Announces No. 1-Ranked 2022 Signing Class

Lars Tiffany and the Cavaliers signed the nation's best recruiting class
Lars Tiffany Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse head coach

The Virginia men's lacrosse program officially announced its incoming class of 2022 signees on Wednesday, a group that Inside Lacrosse ranked the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the country. The nine-athlete class includes four five-star prospects, four four-stars, and one three-star and also features three players from the Commonwealth of Virginia and one Charlottesville native. 

“The efforts of Kip Turner and Sean Kirwan have been exemplary in our quest to attract and acquire elite student-athletes to the University of Virginia,” said UVA men's lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany. “This collection of skilled and intense lacrosse players represents a group of men who have the will and core leadership traits to support – and someday soon guide – our lacrosse program."

See each of the nine athletes in the Virginia men's lacrosse recruiting class of 2022 here:

Joey Terenzi

Joey Terenzi, Manhasset boys lacrosse

Joey Terenzi

Position: Midfielder
Size: 5'10", 180 pounds
Hometown: Manhasset, New York
School: Manhasset High School
Rating: Five-star (No. 3 overall recruit in the nation)

Truitt Sunderland

Truitt Sunderland, Calvert Hall boys lacrosse

Truitt Sunderland

Position: Attack
Size: 5'11", 160 pounds
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
School: Calvert Hall College High School
Rating: Five-star (No. 4 overall recruit in the nation)

Mac Eldridge

Mac Eldridge lacrosse

Mac Eldridge

Position: Faceoff/Midfielder
Size: 6'1", 190 pounds
Hometown: Richmond, Virginia
School: Georgetown Prep
Rating: Five-star (No. 10 overall recruit in the nation)

John Schroter

John Schroter, Riverside boys lacrosse

John Schroter

Position: Defenseman
Size: 6'5", 225 pounds
Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia
School: Riverside High School
Rating: Five-star

Ryan Colsey

Ryan Colsey, Ridgefield boys lacrosse

Ryan Colsey

Position: Attack
Size: 6'3", 200 pounds
Hometown: Ridgefield, Connecticut
School: Ridgefield School
Rating: Four-star

Mack Till

Mack Till, Trinity-Pawling boys lacrosse

Mack Till

Position: Midfielder
Size: 6'0", 190 pounds
Hometown: Englewood, Colorado
School: Trinity-Pawling School
Rating: Four-star

Malachi Jones

Malachi Jones, McDonogh boys lacrosse

Malachi Jones

Position: Defenseman
Size: 5'10", 190 pounds
Hometown: Owings, Maryland
School: McDonogh High School
Rating: Four-star

Kyle Morris

Kyle Morris, Gilman boys lacrosse

Kyle Morris

Position: Goalie
Size: 5'11", 195 pounds
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
School: Gilman School
Rating: Four-star

Tim Myers

Tim Myers, St. Anne's-Belfield boys lacrosse

Tim Myers

Position: Midfielder
Size: 6'0", 185 pounds
Hometown: Charlottesville, Virginia
School: St. Anne's-Belfield
Rating: Three-star

Virginia's near three-year reign as national champions came to an end last season, but the Cavaliers are set to bring back the bulk of their roster for next season, including attackmen Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier, midfielders Griffin Schutz, Jeff Conner, Grayson Sallade, and Xander Dickson, faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla, defensemen Cade Saustad, Cole Kastner, and Quentin Matsui, and goalkeeper Matthew Nunes as well as several key role players. 

To that roster, UVA will add the nation's No. 1 recruiting class as well as two quality transfers in All-American attackman Thomas McConvey (Vermont) and All-Southern Conference defenseman Griffin Kology (Richmond). 

Once again, Lars Tiffany and the Cavaliers are primed to field one of the best teams in college lacrosse next spring at Klockner. 

