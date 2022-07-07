Virginia Men's Lacrosse Announces No. 1-Ranked 2022 Signing Class
The Virginia men's lacrosse program officially announced its incoming class of 2022 signees on Wednesday, a group that Inside Lacrosse ranked the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the country. The nine-athlete class includes four five-star prospects, four four-stars, and one three-star and also features three players from the Commonwealth of Virginia and one Charlottesville native.
“The efforts of Kip Turner and Sean Kirwan have been exemplary in our quest to attract and acquire elite student-athletes to the University of Virginia,” said UVA men's lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany. “This collection of skilled and intense lacrosse players represents a group of men who have the will and core leadership traits to support – and someday soon guide – our lacrosse program."
See each of the nine athletes in the Virginia men's lacrosse recruiting class of 2022 here:
Joey Terenzi
Joey Terenzi
Position: Midfielder
Size: 5'10", 180 pounds
Hometown: Manhasset, New York
School: Manhasset High School
Rating: Five-star (No. 3 overall recruit in the nation)
Truitt Sunderland
Truitt Sunderland
Position: Attack
Size: 5'11", 160 pounds
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
School: Calvert Hall College High School
Rating: Five-star (No. 4 overall recruit in the nation)
Mac Eldridge
Mac Eldridge
Position: Faceoff/Midfielder
Size: 6'1", 190 pounds
Hometown: Richmond, Virginia
School: Georgetown Prep
Rating: Five-star (No. 10 overall recruit in the nation)
John Schroter
John Schroter
Position: Defenseman
Size: 6'5", 225 pounds
Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia
School: Riverside High School
Rating: Five-star
Ryan Colsey
Ryan Colsey
Position: Attack
Size: 6'3", 200 pounds
Hometown: Ridgefield, Connecticut
School: Ridgefield School
Rating: Four-star
Mack Till
Mack Till
Position: Midfielder
Size: 6'0", 190 pounds
Hometown: Englewood, Colorado
School: Trinity-Pawling School
Rating: Four-star
Malachi Jones
Malachi Jones
Position: Defenseman
Size: 5'10", 190 pounds
Hometown: Owings, Maryland
School: McDonogh High School
Rating: Four-star
Kyle Morris
Kyle Morris
Position: Goalie
Size: 5'11", 195 pounds
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
School: Gilman School
Rating: Four-star
Tim Myers
Tim Myers
Position: Midfielder
Size: 6'0", 185 pounds
Hometown: Charlottesville, Virginia
School: St. Anne's-Belfield
Rating: Three-star
Virginia's near three-year reign as national champions came to an end last season, but the Cavaliers are set to bring back the bulk of their roster for next season, including attackmen Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier, midfielders Griffin Schutz, Jeff Conner, Grayson Sallade, and Xander Dickson, faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla, defensemen Cade Saustad, Cole Kastner, and Quentin Matsui, and goalkeeper Matthew Nunes as well as several key role players.
To that roster, UVA will add the nation's No. 1 recruiting class as well as two quality transfers in All-American attackman Thomas McConvey (Vermont) and All-Southern Conference defenseman Griffin Kology (Richmond).
Once again, Lars Tiffany and the Cavaliers are primed to field one of the best teams in college lacrosse next spring at Klockner.
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
Read More
See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read more from Cavaliers Now
WATCH: Chris Long Reacts to Rumors of Virginia Potentially Joining the SEC
Virginia Basketball Adds Two Opponents to 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule
Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Amber Ezechiels | UVA Field Hockey
Northwestern Outfielder Ethan O'Donnell Transfers to Virginia Baseball
Virginia Swim & Dive Adds Three Quality Transfers
Recapping a Great Recruiting Weekend for UVA's Football and Basketball Programs
Virginia's Kyle Teel Makes USA Baseball Collegiate National Team