Virginia Men's Lacrosse Announces No. 1-Ranked 2022 Signing Class

The Virginia men's lacrosse program officially announced its incoming class of 2022 signees on Wednesday, a group that Inside Lacrosse ranked the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the country. The nine-athlete class includes four five-star prospects, four four-stars, and one three-star and also features three players from the Commonwealth of Virginia and one Charlottesville native.

“The efforts of Kip Turner and Sean Kirwan have been exemplary in our quest to attract and acquire elite student-athletes to the University of Virginia,” said UVA men's lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany. “This collection of skilled and intense lacrosse players represents a group of men who have the will and core leadership traits to support – and someday soon guide – our lacrosse program."

See each of the nine athletes in the Virginia men's lacrosse recruiting class of 2022 here:

Joey Terenzi Courtesy of Myles Tintle/Manhasset Press Joey Terenzi Position: Midfielder

Size: 5'10", 180 pounds

Hometown: Manhasset, New York

School: Manhasset High School

Rating: Five-star (No. 3 overall recruit in the nation) Truitt Sunderland Courtesy of John Strohsacker/USA Lacrosse Magazine Truitt Sunderland

Position: Attack

Size: 5'11", 160 pounds

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

School: Calvert Hall College High School

Rating: Five-star (No. 4 overall recruit in the nation) Mac Eldridge Courtesy of National Lacrosse Federation Mac Eldridge Position: Faceoff/Midfielder

Size: 6'1", 190 pounds

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

School: Georgetown Prep

Rating: Five-star (No. 10 overall recruit in the nation) John Schroter Courtesy of Riverside Boys Lacrosse John Schroter Position: Defenseman

Size: 6'5", 225 pounds

Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia

School: Riverside High School

Rating: Five-star READ MORE: Griffin Kology Finds New Home With UVA Lacrosse Ryan Colsey Ryan Colsey Position: Attack

Size: 6'3", 200 pounds

Hometown: Ridgefield, Connecticut

School: Ridgefield School

Rating: Four-star Mack Till Mack Till Position: Midfielder

Size: 6'0", 190 pounds

Hometown: Englewood, Colorado

School: Trinity-Pawling School

Rating: Four-star Malachi Jones Malachi Jones Position: Defenseman

Size: 5'10", 190 pounds

Hometown: Owings, Maryland

School: McDonogh High School

Rating: Four-star Kyle Morris Kyle Morris Position: Goalie

Size: 5'11", 195 pounds

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

School: Gilman School

Rating: Four-star Tim Myers Courtesy of STAB Athletics Tim Myers Position: Midfielder

Size: 6'0", 185 pounds

Hometown: Charlottesville, Virginia

School: St. Anne's-Belfield

Rating: Three-star

Virginia's near three-year reign as national champions came to an end last season, but the Cavaliers are set to bring back the bulk of their roster for next season, including attackmen Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier, midfielders Griffin Schutz, Jeff Conner, Grayson Sallade, and Xander Dickson, faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla, defensemen Cade Saustad, Cole Kastner, and Quentin Matsui, and goalkeeper Matthew Nunes as well as several key role players.

To that roster, UVA will add the nation's No. 1 recruiting class as well as two quality transfers in All-American attackman Thomas McConvey (Vermont) and All-Southern Conference defenseman Griffin Kology (Richmond).

Once again, Lars Tiffany and the Cavaliers are primed to field one of the best teams in college lacrosse next spring at Klockner.

