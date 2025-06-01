UVA MLAX: Multiple Former Hoos Score at PLL Opening Weekend
The seventh season of the Premier Lacrosse League is officially underway, with six former Hoos earning minutes during the opening weekend in Albany. All six won at least one National Championship when they donned the orange and blue uniform in Charlottesville.
The New York Atlas hosted the Carolina Chaos Friday evening to start the weekend. The format of the PLL schedule has each team host a homecoming weekend, with New York hosting the first weekend for the second year in a row.
Less than 30 seconds in the game, Connor Shellenberger found nylon by beating his defender from x before burying his shot past five-time Goalie of the Year Blaze Riorden. Shellenberger went on to finish with one goal and one assist. Xander Dickson, who was face-guarded for most of the game, struggled to impact the stat sheet but still managed to notch an assist in the Atlas's 10-8 win against the Chaos.
Later that night, Charlie Bertrand, Jared Conners, and Chris Merle took to the field for the California Redwoods, who faced off against the Denver Outlaws. In a new reinvigorated offense coached by former Virginia Cavalier Chris Bocklet, Bertrand buried two goals on three shots, which included a twister goal to open the fourth quarter. Bertrand also added two groundballs.
On the defensive end, Chris Merle and Jared Conners were part of a Redwoods defense that limited the Outlaws offense, which includes three former Tewaarton winners on their attack line in Brennan O'Neill, Pat Kavanaugh, and Logan Wisnauskas to four goals in the fourth quarter. The two former Hoos each had two groundballs in the Redwoods' 15-12 win over the Outlaws.
On Saturday, Matt Moore returned to action with the two-time defending champion Utah Archers, who faced off against the Maryland Whipsnakes in a rematch of the 2024 PLL Championship. In his fourth season, Moore continues to prove himself as a vital component of the Archers' attack line as he registered one goal and one assist in a gritty 8-7 win.
To close the weekend, the Atlas faced off against the Boston Cannons in the PLL's new Saturday Night Lacrosse time slot. To close the first half, Dickson scored on a pass from 2024 MVP Jeff Teat to tie the game at four at the break. The assist for Teat was his 100th of his PLL career.
In the second half, Shellenberger came alive, scoring the Bulls' first goal before later picking up an assist and another goal in the fourth quarter. Dickson also scored a goal in the fourth, but the offensive effort was insufficient as the Atlas fell to the Cannons 16-12.
Shellenberger finished with a 66.7 shooting percentage in the second game while adding two groundballs.
The PLL returns on Friday, June 6th, for the Chaos's homecoming weekend at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Atlas will rest next week, while the Philadelphia Waterdogs will debut with three Virginia players on the active roster: Zed Williams, Thomas McConvey, and rookie Ben Wayer.